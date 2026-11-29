ETV Bharat / state

13 Dead, Including 4 Children & 4 Women As SUV Crashes In Jharkhand’s Ramgarh

Ramgarh: Thirteen people, including four children and four women, were killed after an SUV carrying devotees to the famous Rajrappa Temple rammed into another vehicle on the Ranchi-Patna National Highway in Painki, under the Kuju police station limits of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, police said on Sunday

According to the police, the accident took place at around 2 am near the BJP office at Painki, when the SUV carrying 14 people crashed on the highway. The deceased include four children, four women and five men.

“Around 2.30 am, all were brought to Sadar Hospital, Ramgarh, where doctors declared 13 dead. One, who sustained critical injuries, is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” said Dr Anil Kumar, Civil Surgeon, Ramgarh Sadar Hospital.

The victims were residents of Jangharo village in Bihar’s Nalanda district and were travelling to the Rajrappa Temple to offer prayers when the vehicle met with the accident. Eyewitnesses said that the accident occured when an unknown vehicle hit the Scorpio car and sped away.