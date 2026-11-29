13 Dead, Including 4 Children & 4 Women As SUV Crashes In Jharkhand’s Ramgarh
The accident took place at around 2 am at Painki, when the SUV carrying 14 people crashed on the Ranchi-Patna National Highway.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 8:02 AM IST
By Rajesh Kumar
Ramgarh: Thirteen people, including four children and four women, were killed after an SUV carrying devotees to the famous Rajrappa Temple rammed into another vehicle on the Ranchi-Patna National Highway in Painki, under the Kuju police station limits of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, police said on Sunday
According to the police, the accident took place at around 2 am near the BJP office at Painki, when the SUV carrying 14 people crashed on the highway. The deceased include four children, four women and five men.
Ramgarh, Jharkhand: 13 people were killed in a road accident involving a car carrying devotees to Rajrappa Temple on the Ranchi-Patna National Highway. The deceased include four children, four women and five men.— IANS (@ians_india) November 29, 2026
(Source: Police) pic.twitter.com/NboM6r23kG
“Around 2.30 am, all were brought to Sadar Hospital, Ramgarh, where doctors declared 13 dead. One, who sustained critical injuries, is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” said Dr Anil Kumar, Civil Surgeon, Ramgarh Sadar Hospital.
The victims were residents of Jangharo village in Bihar’s Nalanda district and were travelling to the Rajrappa Temple to offer prayers when the vehicle met with the accident. Eyewitnesses said that the accident occured when an unknown vehicle hit the Scorpio car and sped away.
Following the accident, relief and rescue operations were initiated with the assistance of the police and the local community. They helped pull the occupants out of the mangled vehicle and assisted in shifting the injured person to the hospital.
Police officials added that circumstances leading to the crash are being investigated. A crowd of relatives and acquaintances has also begun to gather at the hospital. Ramgarh district has a history of particularly tragic road accidents.
Before this, on June 26, 2026, eight people lost their lives in a severe collision between a truck and a passenger vehicle near Lari-Barlong, within the jurisdiction of the Rajrappa police station. The victims of that accident were members of a 'tasha' (musical troupe) party. Such recurring accidents have raised serious questions regarding the road safety system in the district.
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