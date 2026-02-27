ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed As Sleeper Bus Collides With Trailer In Rajasthan's Balotra

Balotra: As many as six persons were killed and nine sustained injuries after a sleeper bus in which they were travelling collided with a trailer on the National Highway near Sarwadi village at Rajasthan's Balotra.

Police said the bus was enroute to Sanchore from Jodhpur. The mishap occurred when the bus was trying to overtake the trailer near Balotra.

Balotra SP Ramesh Kumar said on being informed of the accident, police rushed to the spot and with the help of 108 ambulance, took the injured to Nahata Hospital in Balotra. He said six persons including two children were killed in the mishap.

The bodies were sent to the mortuary at Nahata Hospital. According to Sandeep Dewat, PMO of Balotra Hospital, nine people were injured in the accident and four of them were sent to Jodhpur as their condition was critical.