Six Killed As Sleeper Bus Collides With Trailer In Rajasthan's Balotra
The mishap occurred when the bus, enroute to Sanchore from Jodhpur was trying to overtake the trailer.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST|
Updated : February 27, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Balotra: As many as six persons were killed and nine sustained injuries after a sleeper bus in which they were travelling collided with a trailer on the National Highway near Sarwadi village at Rajasthan's Balotra.
Police said the bus was enroute to Sanchore from Jodhpur. The mishap occurred when the bus was trying to overtake the trailer near Balotra.
Balotra SP Ramesh Kumar said on being informed of the accident, police rushed to the spot and with the help of 108 ambulance, took the injured to Nahata Hospital in Balotra. He said six persons including two children were killed in the mishap.
The bodies were sent to the mortuary at Nahata Hospital. According to Sandeep Dewat, PMO of Balotra Hospital, nine people were injured in the accident and four of them were sent to Jodhpur as their condition was critical.
ACP Chhabi Sharma said immediately after the mishap, locals came forward for help, pulling people out of the bus's sleeper seats and broken glass. "Both vehicles were moving at high speed. During the overtaking attempt, the driver's side of the bus was hit by a trailer," Sharma said.
Eyewitnesses said the collision between the bus and the trailer was so severe that the driver-side portion of the bus was badly damaged. Panic spread on the highway after the accident, and long queues of vehicles formed on both sides. The collision resulted in a massive traffic gridlock on the National Highway, with vehicles lined up for several kilometers on both sides. Preliminary findings suggest that the bus driver might have failed to judge the distance or speed of the trailer in front.
Meanwhile, Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased in a post on X. "Sad news has been received that a private bus lost control and met with an accident near Kalyanpur in Balotra district, resulting in the death of some passengers and injuries to several others. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," he said.
