One Killed, Four Injured In Road Mishap In Chhattisgarh's Surajpur

Surajpur: The havoc caused by speeding vehicles continues unabated in Chhattisgarh. In yet another incident, one person was killed while four others sustained injuries in a road mishap at Surajpur on Sunday.

According to preliminary information, the driver of a Bolero SUV carrying pilgrims lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a tree. The vehicle was completely destroyed. A total of eight people were aboard the vehicle of which one died, one sustained critical injuries and three others suffered minor injuries.

It is reported that all the pilgrims were returning from Kudargadh Dham in Madhya Pradesh. As the vehicle reached the Odgi police station area in ​​Surajpur, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a tree. The accident caused chaos at the scene.

Locals immediately informed the police. A police team arrived at the scene and, with the help of local residents, admitted the injured to the hospital for treatment. All the injured are being treated at the Odgi Community Health Center. Police have registered a case in connection with the accident. After questions nearby residents, police have begun investigating the matter.