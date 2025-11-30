One Killed, Four Injured In Road Mishap In Chhattisgarh's Surajpur
The vehicle was returning to Surajpur from Kudargadh Dham In MP when its driver lost control causing it to crash into a tree.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 10:31 PM IST
Surajpur: The havoc caused by speeding vehicles continues unabated in Chhattisgarh. In yet another incident, one person was killed while four others sustained injuries in a road mishap at Surajpur on Sunday.
According to preliminary information, the driver of a Bolero SUV carrying pilgrims lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a tree. The vehicle was completely destroyed. A total of eight people were aboard the vehicle of which one died, one sustained critical injuries and three others suffered minor injuries.
It is reported that all the pilgrims were returning from Kudargadh Dham in Madhya Pradesh. As the vehicle reached the Odgi police station area in Surajpur, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a tree. The accident caused chaos at the scene.
Locals immediately informed the police. A police team arrived at the scene and, with the help of local residents, admitted the injured to the hospital for treatment. All the injured are being treated at the Odgi Community Health Center. Police have registered a case in connection with the accident. After questions nearby residents, police have begun investigating the matter.
Earlier, as many as 11 people, including nine women, died in a head-on collision between two government-run buses near Pillaiyarpatti in Tamil Nadu.
Police said a government bus, enroute to Karaikudi from Tirupattur collided with another bus enroute to Dindigul from Karaikudi near the Kummangudi bridge on the road from Tirupattur to Karaikudi in Sivaganga district. The front of both the buses was completely damaged in the accident. Hearing the screams of the passengers, the locals rushed to their aid.
Police said, eight persons, including the driver, died on the spot. The injured passengers were rescued and sent to Tirupattur Government Hospital and nearby hospitals in 108 ambulances. Three passengers who were admitted for treatment with serious injuries died at the Tirupattur Government Hospital, taking the death toll to 11.
