ETV Bharat / state

Makar Sankranti Tragedy In Chhattisgarh: Car Falls Off Bridge, Two Killed In Korba

Korba: A major road accident occurred in Chhattisgarh amid the Makar Sankranti festival, claiming the lives of two people after their car plunged off a bridge and caught fire. The tragic incident took place early Wednesday morning around 4 am in Madanpur, a border area of Korba district, under the Bango police station limits near the Morga outpost.

According to initial information, the car went out of control while crossing a bridge and fell into a gorge below. Moments after the crash, the vehicle caught fire. Both occupants tried desperately to escape but were trapped inside as the flames spread rapidly. They were burnt alive on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Gopal Chandra Dey (42) and Arun Sen (36), residents of Devrikhurd under the Torwa police station area of Bilaspur city. At the time of the accident, they were travelling in a car bearing registration number CG-10-BF-1673.

The accident occurred near the far end of Korba district, close to the boundary where Surguja district begins. The two men were on their way from Bilaspur to attend the Tatapani Mahotsav being held in Vishrampur when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near Madanpur, which lead to the fatal crash.