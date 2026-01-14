Makar Sankranti Tragedy In Chhattisgarh: Car Falls Off Bridge, Two Killed In Korba
Published : January 14, 2026 at 11:53 PM IST
Korba: A major road accident occurred in Chhattisgarh amid the Makar Sankranti festival, claiming the lives of two people after their car plunged off a bridge and caught fire. The tragic incident took place early Wednesday morning around 4 am in Madanpur, a border area of Korba district, under the Bango police station limits near the Morga outpost.
According to initial information, the car went out of control while crossing a bridge and fell into a gorge below. Moments after the crash, the vehicle caught fire. Both occupants tried desperately to escape but were trapped inside as the flames spread rapidly. They were burnt alive on the spot.
The deceased have been identified as Gopal Chandra Dey (42) and Arun Sen (36), residents of Devrikhurd under the Torwa police station area of Bilaspur city. At the time of the accident, they were travelling in a car bearing registration number CG-10-BF-1673.
The accident occurred near the far end of Korba district, close to the boundary where Surguja district begins. The two men were on their way from Bilaspur to attend the Tatapani Mahotsav being held in Vishrampur when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near Madanpur, which lead to the fatal crash.
Upon receiving information, Bango police rushed to the spot and, after considerable effort, retrieved the bodies from the burnt vehicle. The families of the deceased were immediately informed. Following post-mortem examinations, the bodies were handed over to the relatives.
Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the exact cause of the accident.
The stretch of National Highway passing through the Bango police station area towards Surguja is notorious for frequent accidents. The highway from Katghora to Podi Uproda and onward to Surguja is often referred to as an “accident-prone highway” due to its high fatality rate. Several black spots and structural deficiencies in road construction have been identified, but corrective measures are yet to be implemented. In 2025 alone, 43 people have lost their lives on this highway, raising serious concerns over road safety and administrative inaction.
