ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Birthday Party Dispute Turns Fatal In Korba; Youth Run Over By SUV, Murder Case Registered

Korba: A birthday party in Korba district of Chhattisgarh ended in tragedy after a young man was allegedly run over and killed following a heated argument outside a resort. Chhattisgarh Police have registered a murder case and launched a search for the main accused, who is absconding.

The incident occurred late Friday night at Meera Resort in the Urga police station area. Around 10-15 youths from the Dipka coal belt had gathered to celebrate the birthday of their friend, Vikas Singh Huda. The resort was booked in Vikas' name, and the celebration reportedly included a pool party. Police are also looking into reports that alcohol was consumed during the gathering.

According to the investigation, an argument broke out between Tushar Dhanda and Ujjwal Diwan during the party. Resort staff intervened and asked the group to continue their discussion outside, as it was a family establishment.

After leaving the resort, the dispute escalated on the road. Police said Tushar allegedly drove a speeding vehicle into Ujjwal, intentionally running him over. Witnesses said the vehicle was moving at high speed, and others narrowly escaped being hit.

Friends rushed the critically injured Ujjwal to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body was later shifted to the Medical College Hospital for post-mortem and legal formalities.