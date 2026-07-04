Chhattisgarh: Birthday Party Dispute Turns Fatal In Korba; Youth Run Over By SUV, Murder Case Registered
According to Chhattisgarh Police, the youths involved belong to influential families associated with the coal transport business, making the case high-profile.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 9:30 PM IST
Korba: A birthday party in Korba district of Chhattisgarh ended in tragedy after a young man was allegedly run over and killed following a heated argument outside a resort. Chhattisgarh Police have registered a murder case and launched a search for the main accused, who is absconding.
The incident occurred late Friday night at Meera Resort in the Urga police station area. Around 10-15 youths from the Dipka coal belt had gathered to celebrate the birthday of their friend, Vikas Singh Huda. The resort was booked in Vikas' name, and the celebration reportedly included a pool party. Police are also looking into reports that alcohol was consumed during the gathering.
According to the investigation, an argument broke out between Tushar Dhanda and Ujjwal Diwan during the party. Resort staff intervened and asked the group to continue their discussion outside, as it was a family establishment.
After leaving the resort, the dispute escalated on the road. Police said Tushar allegedly drove a speeding vehicle into Ujjwal, intentionally running him over. Witnesses said the vehicle was moving at high speed, and others narrowly escaped being hit.
Friends rushed the critically injured Ujjwal to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body was later shifted to the Medical College Hospital for post-mortem and legal formalities.
According to police, the youths involved belong to influential families associated with the coal transport business, making the case high-profile. The main accused, Tushar, is reportedly a resident of Haryana and fled the scene after the incident.
Meera Resort manager Kushal Yadav said the group had arrived for a birthday celebration and a dispute began around 10:30 PM. Resort staff asked them to settle the matter outside, after which they checked out and left.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lakhan Patle said a case of murder has been registered and teams are searching for the accused. Police are also questioning hotel and dhaba operators and examining all possible locations where Tushar may be hiding.
The incident marks the fifth sensational murder in Korba within a month. Earlier cases include:
- June 7: A transporter allegedly ran over and killed an ASI's son in Bankimongra.
- June 21: A youth was beaten to death with sticks in Ratakhar.
- June 27: A disabled man allegedly killed his mother in a property dispute in the Urga area.
- June 29: A labourer allegedly beat another labourer to death near the Kotwali police station.
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