ETV Bharat / state

Ground Report: Fierce Gunfight At Chhattisgarh's Hakwa Hills And The Aftermath

Bijapur: The recent encounter between security personnel and Naxalites at Hakwa Hills in Bijapur dealt a major blow to the rebels. The gunfight went on for 23 hours during which three personnel of the DRG were also killed. However, after the encounter when the bodies of the slain Naxalites were recovered from the spot, it came to fore that among the dead were a Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh and another Rs 1.24 crore.

A team of ETV Bharat reached the spot and interacted with locals on what transpired on the day of the fierce encounter. As per reports, the security personnel surrounded the Maoists from two sides on Hakawa Hill, making it difficult for them to escape into the forest. With no means to escape, the Maoists used all the means and firepower at their disposal to fight the security forces.

The villagers said everything that came between the Naxalites and the security forces was destroyed. Empty bullet casings on trees at the encounter site reveal the efforts of the forces to push back the Naxalites. There's hardly a tree left in the encounter site that doesn't bear bullet marks. The firefight was so severe and intense that a few cattle of villagers were also injured.

Tributes being paid by security personnel and locals to the soldiers who died in the encounter (ETV Bharat)

During a search operation following the encounter, security forces recovered 19 weapons, including LMGs and SLRs. Explosive materials, wireless sets, and daily use items were also found. The recovery suggests that the Maoists were preparing for a major operation in the area.