Ground Report: Fierce Gunfight At Chhattisgarh's Hakwa Hills And The Aftermath
Locals said the security forces surrounded the Maoists from two sides on the hill preventing their escape from the spot.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 7:26 PM IST
Bijapur: The recent encounter between security personnel and Naxalites at Hakwa Hills in Bijapur dealt a major blow to the rebels. The gunfight went on for 23 hours during which three personnel of the DRG were also killed. However, after the encounter when the bodies of the slain Naxalites were recovered from the spot, it came to fore that among the dead were a Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh and another Rs 1.24 crore.
A team of ETV Bharat reached the spot and interacted with locals on what transpired on the day of the fierce encounter. As per reports, the security personnel surrounded the Maoists from two sides on Hakawa Hill, making it difficult for them to escape into the forest. With no means to escape, the Maoists used all the means and firepower at their disposal to fight the security forces.
The villagers said everything that came between the Naxalites and the security forces was destroyed. Empty bullet casings on trees at the encounter site reveal the efforts of the forces to push back the Naxalites. There's hardly a tree left in the encounter site that doesn't bear bullet marks. The firefight was so severe and intense that a few cattle of villagers were also injured.
During a search operation following the encounter, security forces recovered 19 weapons, including LMGs and SLRs. Explosive materials, wireless sets, and daily use items were also found. The recovery suggests that the Maoists were preparing for a major operation in the area.
According to villagers, five to seven Maoists were killed in the Hakwa Hills, while the rest were killed in the Potanar forests during the exchange of fire. Eyewitnesses reported after the encounter ended, the bodies of approximately 11 Maoists were taken to Reddy village.
Given the intensity of the firing, security forces evacuated approximately 150 villagers to a large house in Hakwa village to protect them from crossfire. Women, children, and the elderly remained confined to a room for several hours, said locals who recounted the walls of the house shaking with the sound of gunshots and explosives.
The ETV Bharat team captured on camera the locations where the Maoists were killed. Bullets, empty cartridge casings, and blood-stained stones were visible at each location. The team also observed the site where the Naxalites were planning a major attack. But before the Maoists could succeed in their plans, the forces launched an attack from two sides.
According to security agencies, the search operation will be intensified in the coming days, as many Maoists are still suspected to be hiding in the hills.
Meanwhile, the villagers breathed a sigh of relief after the encounter, saying that for the first time in years, they see hope for peace in the hills. Although fear has not yet completely dissipated, the presence of security forces is restoring confidence among the locals. The hills of Hakwa bear witness to the rapid decline of Naxalism in Bastar with the security forces are strengthening their control over the area.
Also Read
Twelve Naxalites Including PLGA Commander Killed In Encounter Underway In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur