Nine Drown, Several Missing As Boat Capsizes In Yamuna In UP's Mathura
The boat was carrying 30 devotees from Ludhiana in Punjab when it collided with a pontoon bridge and capsized.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Mathura: Nine devotees drowned while several others went missing after a boat carrying them capsized in Yamuna river under Mant police station in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Friday afternoon.
Police said six women and three men are among the deceased. As many as fifteen devotees were rescued from the boat and are being treated at a hospital in Vrindavan. A team comprising divers, police and personnel of NDRF are conducting a rescue operation at the spot to trace those who went missing after the incident.
Police said the boat was carrying devotees from Ludhiana in Punjab. Police said the incident occurred as the boat collided with a pontoon bridge near KC Ghat under Mant police station. Around three dozen devotees were on board the boat when it capsized.
According to reports, a group of 150 devotees from Ludhiana, Punjab had arrived in Vrindavan to visit religious places. On Friday afternoon, some devotees set out for a boat ride on the Yamuna river. While the boatman was taking the devotees for a ride, the boat suddenly collided with a pontoon bridge due to strong currents.
On being informed of the incident, District Magistrate CP Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, a team of NDRF and PAC divers rushed to the spot. While 15 devotees were rescued, 10 are still missing and are being searched for.
Singh said, "A tragic accident occurred on Friday in the Yamuna. Due to strong currents, the boat collided with a pontoon bridge. A search is underway for the missing devotees."
जनपद मथुरा में नाव पलटने से हुई दुर्घटना में जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदय विदारक है।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 10, 2026
मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिवारों के साथ हैं।
संबंधित अधिकारियों को तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचकर बचाव व राहत कार्य संचालित करने और घायलों का समुचित उपचार कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
प्रभु श्री राम…
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the loss of lives. In a post on X, he said, "The loss of lives in the boat capsizing accident in Mathura district is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been issued to the concerned officials to immediately reach the site, conduct rescue and relief operations, and ensure proper treatment for the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain eternal peace, and that the grieving families are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow, while the injured recover swiftly".
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