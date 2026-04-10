ETV Bharat / state

Nine Drown, Several Missing As Boat Capsizes In Yamuna In UP's Mathura

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Mathura: Nine devotees drowned while several others went missing after a boat carrying them capsized in Yamuna river under Mant police station in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Friday afternoon. Police said six women and three men are among the deceased. As many as fifteen devotees were rescued from the boat and are being treated at a hospital in Vrindavan. A team comprising divers, police and personnel of NDRF are conducting a rescue operation at the spot to trace those who went missing after the incident. Police said the boat was carrying devotees from Ludhiana in Punjab. Police said the incident occurred as the boat collided with a pontoon bridge near KC Ghat under Mant police station. Around three dozen devotees were on board the boat when it capsized. An injured woman being taken to hospital (ETV Bharat)