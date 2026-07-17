ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed In Road Mishap On KMP Expressway In Haryana's Jhajjar

One of the deceaseds' bodies being taken to mortuary ( ETV Bharat )

Jhajjar: Three people died in a road mishap on the KMP Expressway near Silothi village in Bahadurgarh of Haryana's Jhajjar on Friday afternoon.

According to information, the accident occurred at around 3 pm. According to eyewitnesses, a truck lost control and collided with a divider on the expressway. The truck was hit by two others from the rear. The accident was so severe that three people died on the spot.

The deceased included two truck drivers and a pedestrian. Police and ambulance teams arrived at the scene immediately after receiving information about the mishap. Police took possession of the bodies of the deceased and sent them to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Bahadurgarh.

Traffic on the expressway has been restored after the vehicles involved were removed.

The exact cause of the accident will only be revealed after the police investigation is complete. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased through the mobile phones found on them. At present, senior police officials are refraining from commenting on the matter.