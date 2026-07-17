Three Killed In Road Mishap On KMP Expressway In Haryana's Jhajjar
The mishap occurred as a truck hit a divider. Two other trucks rammed into the mishap-hit vehicle from the rear.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
Jhajjar: Three people died in a road mishap on the KMP Expressway near Silothi village in Bahadurgarh of Haryana's Jhajjar on Friday afternoon.
According to information, the accident occurred at around 3 pm. According to eyewitnesses, a truck lost control and collided with a divider on the expressway. The truck was hit by two others from the rear. The accident was so severe that three people died on the spot.
The deceased included two truck drivers and a pedestrian. Police and ambulance teams arrived at the scene immediately after receiving information about the mishap. Police took possession of the bodies of the deceased and sent them to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Bahadurgarh.
Traffic on the expressway has been restored after the vehicles involved were removed.
The exact cause of the accident will only be revealed after the police investigation is complete. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased through the mobile phones found on them. At present, senior police officials are refraining from commenting on the matter.
Further action will be taken only after the relatives of the deceased arrive in Bahadurgarh.
A few days back, two people were killed, and three others sustained serious injuries after a car carrying five people veered off the road and plunged nearly 100 meters into a gorge near Kaletha village in Uttarakhand's Chakrata.
Rescue teams, assisted by local residents, pulled the victims from the gorge before shifting the injured to CHC Sahiya. The deceased have been identified as Shanki (24), a resident of Sainik Vihar, Kankarkheda, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and Rishabh.
The injured are Vishu (21), resident of Shivla Kalan, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh; Bhuvan Sharma (22), resident of Noorpur, Shivla Kalan, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh; and Prashant, resident of Kiratpur, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.
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