ETV Bharat / state

'Hopes Dashed, Future Uncertain': Farmers Of Odisha's Banki Stare At Uncertainty Amid A Devastating Flood

Bhubaneswar: The flood situation in Odisha has worsened with thousands of families across several districts stranded and looking for assistance.

Amid the devastation, a team of ETV Bharat reached ground zero in Banki region along the Mahanadi basin. The scenes in the region were heart-wrenching as the floodwater of Mahanadi river have submerged numerous riverside villages.

Extensive farmland along the banks of the Mahanadi river are waterlogged. This apart, due to breaches in several places, floodwater has entered numerous villages. Fields that were once lush with green vegetables have now turned into vast bodies of water. Months of hard work, farming done with loans, and hopes of a good harvest—all washed away by rains.

The farmers, distraught by the devastation, could be seen wading through waist-deep water. Hoping to salvage whatever they can, the farmers could be seen carrying baskets of vegetables while some stood in water picking their produce.

A farmer shows the devastation caused by flood in Banki (ETV Bharat)

Farmers in Banki region primarily cultivate vegetables such as papaya, bitter gourd, okra, long beans, ivy gourd, chili, and ridge gourd. However, the floodwater has washed away all their hopes. Whatever vegetables they managed to salvage are being sold at extremely low prices.