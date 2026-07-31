'Hopes Dashed, Future Uncertain': Farmers Of Odisha's Banki Stare At Uncertainty Amid A Devastating Flood
A team of ETV Bharat assessed the ground situation in Banki block and interacted with distraught farmers, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The flood situation in Odisha has worsened with thousands of families across several districts stranded and looking for assistance.
Amid the devastation, a team of ETV Bharat reached ground zero in Banki region along the Mahanadi basin. The scenes in the region were heart-wrenching as the floodwater of Mahanadi river have submerged numerous riverside villages.
Extensive farmland along the banks of the Mahanadi river are waterlogged. This apart, due to breaches in several places, floodwater has entered numerous villages. Fields that were once lush with green vegetables have now turned into vast bodies of water. Months of hard work, farming done with loans, and hopes of a good harvest—all washed away by rains.
The farmers, distraught by the devastation, could be seen wading through waist-deep water. Hoping to salvage whatever they can, the farmers could be seen carrying baskets of vegetables while some stood in water picking their produce.
Farmers in Banki region primarily cultivate vegetables such as papaya, bitter gourd, okra, long beans, ivy gourd, chili, and ridge gourd. However, the floodwater has washed away all their hopes. Whatever vegetables they managed to salvage are being sold at extremely low prices.
Shivaji, a farmer of Sukhua Khala village said "All our farmland is submerged. We are daily wage labourers, and with the crops submerged, we have lost all means of sustenance."
Radhamohan Swain, a farmer from Mukundapur said, "I had cultivated paddy on two-and-a-half acres of land. The seeding work was completed, but everything got submerged. Who knows what the future holds?" he said, overcome with despair.
Satyabhama Samal, a farmer from Sukhua Khala village said "We had cultivated vegetables like pointed gourd, chili, bitter gourd, and long beans. Everything is under water now. There is waist-deep to neck-deep water in the fields. We salvaged a small quantity of vegetables but had to sell them at throwaway prices. By the time the water recedes, all the vegetables will be destroyed. The flood washed away all our joy and hopes."
Ali Palai, a farmer from Sukhua Khala village said "I had sown four sacks of paddy seedlings. Everything got washed away. There is water everywhere. We have not received any government assistance yet."
Yogi Jena (76) of the same village said, "My two sons and I cultivated all kinds of crops—starting from paddy to pointed gourd, chili, okra, ridge gourd, bitter gourd, long beans, and snake gourd but everything got washed away. Nothing is left. We entered neck-deep water to salvage some vegetables, but couldn't even sell them. We have suffered such a massive loss and wonder how much aid can the government really provide."
The farmers have demanded that the government conduct a prompt damage assessment after the floodwater recedes and provide financial aid and compensation. The ground report from Banki shows that the flood has not only submerged homes but has dealt a severe blow to the hard work, livelihoods, and future dreams of farmers.
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