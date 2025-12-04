ETV Bharat / state

'Hope PM Modi Plays Role In Ending Russia-Ukraine War’: Omar Abdullah On Putin's India Visit

Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah during the piping ceremony of Agniveers at JAKLI Regiment Centre in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will play a role in ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The CM was speaking to reporters after presiding over the attestation and passing out parade of Agniveers who were inducted into the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Regimental Centre here.

Commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India, he said: “Russia has always been a good supporter of us. Whenever any enemy attacked India, we have always had good relations with Russia,” he said. Abdullah added that he hopes Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “play a good role in resolving the Ukraine war now.”

Over the Agniveers' induction into JAKLI, the CM said their decision to join the forces reflects courage, patriotism and a deep sense of responsibility toward the country.

“I am glad I got a chance to witness this moment when Agniveers are being inducted. I congratulate them all,” Abdullah said while addressing the sixth batch of 711 recruits who completed their training at the Srinagar-based JAKLI regiment.

Sixth batch of Agniveers at their passing out parade of Agniveers at JAKLI Centre in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

While the ceremony unfolded on a frost-kissed morning, families watched with moist eyes as their sons marched past in immaculate formations. Senior Army commanders and civil officials joined the event.