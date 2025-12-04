'Hope PM Modi Plays Role In Ending Russia-Ukraine War’: Omar Abdullah On Putin's India Visit
The CM praised the JAKLI, which, he said had stood tall whenever India faced its toughest battles with adversaries.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 4, 2025 at 4:21 PM IST
Srinagar: Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will play a role in ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The CM was speaking to reporters after presiding over the attestation and passing out parade of Agniveers who were inducted into the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Regimental Centre here.
Commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India, he said: “Russia has always been a good supporter of us. Whenever any enemy attacked India, we have always had good relations with Russia,” he said. Abdullah added that he hopes Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “play a good role in resolving the Ukraine war now.”
Over the Agniveers' induction into JAKLI, the CM said their decision to join the forces reflects courage, patriotism and a deep sense of responsibility toward the country.
“I am glad I got a chance to witness this moment when Agniveers are being inducted. I congratulate them all,” Abdullah said while addressing the sixth batch of 711 recruits who completed their training at the Srinagar-based JAKLI regiment.
While the ceremony unfolded on a frost-kissed morning, families watched with moist eyes as their sons marched past in immaculate formations. Senior Army commanders and civil officials joined the event.
Abdullah said the JAKLI regiment has stood tall whenever India faced its toughest battles. “This regiment has always given sacrifices for us,” he said, recalling the legacy of Param Vir Chakra awardee Bana Singh. “I feel proud that on every 26th January he is remembered for his supreme sacrifice.”
The chief minister urged the new soldiers to honor the oath they took during their attestation ceremony. “The oath that they took to keep the nation united and safe, I pray they stand by it. I congratulate the Agniveers and their families,” he said.
He also commended the discipline instilled by the instructors, saying the recruits have embraced a life of national commitment. “I once again congratulate them for choosing a life of discipline, service and national commitment.”
Parents of the Agniveers received Gaurav Padaks from Abdullah and senior Army leadership, including Lt Gen Prashant Shrivastava, who is the GoC of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps.
On the sidelines of the parade, Abdullah while commenting on the State Investigation Rules, said the Election Commission should address concerns raised by political parties. “Let the Election Commission call us and clear our apprehensions regarding SIR,” he said while adding that "not through machines but election manipulation is being done by them. And delimitation of Jammu and Kashmir is an example."
Asked about controversies surrounding government holidays, including observances connected to Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah's birthday, Abdullah said the authority never rested with the state.
“We were never given the authority to make such decisions about holidays. Those powers lie with the Central Government. That is why we continue to seek the restoration of statehood,” he said, adding that a holiday is not necessary to honor Sher-e-Kashmir’s legacy.
