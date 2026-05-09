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Hope New Govt Will Reclaim 'Shonar Bangla': Himanta Congratulates Bengal's First BJP CM

Guwahati: Outgoing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday on being sworn in as the first BJP CM of West Bengal, and said that 'Anga, Banga, Kalinga and Pragjyotish' are now governed by a party that is "deeply rooted in preserving Sanatani values".

Anga, Banga, Kalinga and Pragjyotish refer to the historical eastern Indian geographical arc comprising modern-day Bihar, Bengal, Odisha and Assam.

All these states are now ruled by the BJP. Sarma maintained that the Suvendu Adhikari government will work to reclaim the true essence of "Shonar Bangla" (golden Bengal).

"History is scripted in Bengal! I extend my warm congratulations and best wishes to Suvendu Adhikari on taking oath as the first-ever BJP chief minister of West Bengal," Sarma said on X, after attending the oath-taking ceremony in Kolkata.

The Assam BJP leader, who campaigned for the party in West Bengal also, extended his compliments to Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik, who were sworn-in as ministers, "for being an integral part of the history in making".