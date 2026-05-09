Hope New Govt Will Reclaim 'Shonar Bangla': Himanta Congratulates Bengal's First BJP CM
The Assam BJP leader, who campaigned for the party in West Bengal also, extended his compliments to Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, and Ashok Kirtania.
By PTI
Published : May 9, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST
Guwahati: Outgoing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday on being sworn in as the first BJP CM of West Bengal, and said that 'Anga, Banga, Kalinga and Pragjyotish' are now governed by a party that is "deeply rooted in preserving Sanatani values".
Anga, Banga, Kalinga and Pragjyotish refer to the historical eastern Indian geographical arc comprising modern-day Bihar, Bengal, Odisha and Assam.
All these states are now ruled by the BJP. Sarma maintained that the Suvendu Adhikari government will work to reclaim the true essence of "Shonar Bangla" (golden Bengal).
"History is scripted in Bengal! I extend my warm congratulations and best wishes to Suvendu Adhikari on taking oath as the first-ever BJP chief minister of West Bengal," Sarma said on X, after attending the oath-taking ceremony in Kolkata.
The Assam BJP leader, who campaigned for the party in West Bengal also, extended his compliments to Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik, who were sworn-in as ministers, "for being an integral part of the history in making".
"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, I am sure your administration will be on the job right from day one to secure our borders, safeguard the rich identity of the state and bring development and investments back to Bengal to reclaim the true essence of 'Shonar Bangla'," Sarma said.
"For the last many years, we have witnessed, heard and learnt about the indomitable sacrifices of our workers in Bengal. Today is indeed a fitting tribute to each one of them," he added.
Sarma maintained that the new government taking over "marks a new chapter in our civilisational journey as 'Anga, Banga, Kalinga and Pragjyotish' are now governed by an administration deeply rooted in preserving Santani values".
"These sacred lands carry the spiritual legacy of our Nari Shakti (women empowerment). It is in this Purva Bharat (East India) where Maa Kamakhya, Maa Tripura Sundari, Maa Tara Tarini, Maa Kali and Maa Janaki reside. With Maa's (the mother goddess') blessings may a new chapter begin for our region," Sarma said and ended the post with the Vande Mataram salutation.
Sarma had led the NDA to a massive third successive victory in Assam. The BJP legislature party in the state is set to elect its leader on Sunday.