Hooked By Hookah: Delhi Roils, As AAP & BJP Trade Barbs Over Parvesh Verma Diwali Party Picture
After AAP attacked BJP for abusing power and promoting intoxicants, BJP described hookah smoking as a reflection of the brotherhood found in village panchayats.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
New Delhi: In the national capital, the season of festivities has brought a new turn to the ongoing political rhetoric and exchange of accusations. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have locked horns, following the emergence of a photograph showing the use of a hookah at a Diwali party held on the evening of November 1 at the residence of Delhi government minister Parvesh Verma.
While the AAP has labelled this as the consumption of "dry intoxicants" (non-liquid narcotic substance) to corner the government, the BJP has hit back, describing it as a reflection of rural culture and the spirit of brotherhood found in village panchayats.
‘Pretending To Be Followers Of Sanatan Dharma, Yet...’
Adopting an aggressive stance, the AAP has asked several questions to the BJP. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha launched a sharp attack, stating, "Look at the true colors of those who pretend to be followers of Sanatan Dharma. On one hand, the BJP is facilitating the online delivery of liquor in Delhi, while on the other, a minister is seen consuming dry intoxicants at a Diwali party."
Jha further questioned whether those who openly consumed these substances at the Diwali party would undergo a 'dope test', or if their status as ministers would grant them immunity for all their transgressions.
AAP’s state president Saurabh Bharadwaj and other party leaders asked whether this "hookah party" was hosted in a government bungalow using taxpayers' money. In an official post, the party took a dig, noting that while Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP claim to eradicate drug abuse across Punjab, a BJP minister in Delhi is himself indulging in such substances.
‘Hookah Bars Are Different From Rural Traditions’
Responding to these sharp attacks, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor issued a stern rebuttal, characterising the criticism as an insult to rural culture and traditions. Taking a dig at Bharadwaj, a BJP spokesperson remarked that since Bharadwaj himself grew up in a traditional village like Chirag Delhi, he ought to understand that the hookah is a symbol of the panchayati (communal/village council) culture prevalent in rural areas across the country.
The BJP clarified that there is a world of difference between the banned hookah bars and the traditional rural hookah. While the banned hookah bars peddle narcotics, the traditional rural hookah involves the use of only a negligible amount of tobacco.
Taunting the AAP, Kapoor asked its leaders to grasp the significance of the hookah — lest the village of Chirag Delhi decides to cut-off their "hookah-pani" ties (vernacular idiom implying social ostracisation).
Significance Of Hookah In Jat Community
Elaborating on the social role of the hookah within Delhi’s rural society, the BJP spokesperson highlighted its cultural importance. He explained that in rural areas and within the Jat community, the hookah is not merely a means of consuming tobacco. Rather, it serves as a symbol of social equality within the chaupal (village meeting place) and the panchayat.
Preparing the hookah and passing it among one another before the commencement of a panchayat session signifies mutual brotherhood. The act of passing the hookah from person to person is an integral part of the tradition of resolving disputes and building consensus on major decisions. It bridges the wisdom of elders with the respect shown by the youth.
This controversy surrounding the hookah in Delhi’s political landscape has now evolved into a conflict between opposition to substance abuse and the preservation of traditional culture. While the AAP frames it as an instance of abuse of power and promotion of intoxicants, the BJP has adopted a defensive stance, linking the hookah to rural identity and the spirit of panchayati brotherhood.
Also Read:
- Delhi Court Dismisses Deputy CM Parvesh Verma's Criminal Defamation Case Against AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj
- Delhi HC Issues Notices To Police, Deputy CM Parvesh Verma In Slap Row
- BJP Leaders Intensify Anti-Narcotics outreach, Urge Youth From Northeast To Shun Drugs
- Police Bust Weapon, Narcotics Smuggling Networks In Punjab, Arrest 4 Persons