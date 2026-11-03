ETV Bharat / state

Hooked By Hookah: Delhi Roils, As AAP & BJP Trade Barbs Over Parvesh Verma Diwali Party Picture

New Delhi: In the national capital, the season of festivities has brought a new turn to the ongoing political rhetoric and exchange of accusations. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have locked horns, following the emergence of a photograph showing the use of a hookah at a Diwali party held on the evening of November 1 at the residence of Delhi government minister Parvesh Verma.

While the AAP has labelled this as the consumption of "dry intoxicants" (non-liquid narcotic substance) to corner the government, the BJP has hit back, describing it as a reflection of rural culture and the spirit of brotherhood found in village panchayats.

‘Pretending To Be Followers Of Sanatan Dharma, Yet...’

Adopting an aggressive stance, the AAP has asked several questions to the BJP. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha launched a sharp attack, stating, "Look at the true colors of those who pretend to be followers of Sanatan Dharma. On one hand, the BJP is facilitating the online delivery of liquor in Delhi, while on the other, a minister is seen consuming dry intoxicants at a Diwali party."

Jha further questioned whether those who openly consumed these substances at the Diwali party would undergo a 'dope test', or if their status as ministers would grant them immunity for all their transgressions.

AAP’s state president Saurabh Bharadwaj and other party leaders asked whether this "hookah party" was hosted in a government bungalow using taxpayers' money. In an official post, the party took a dig, noting that while Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP claim to eradicate drug abuse across Punjab, a BJP minister in Delhi is himself indulging in such substances.

‘Hookah Bars Are Different From Rural Traditions’

Responding to these sharp attacks, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor issued a stern rebuttal, characterising the criticism as an insult to rural culture and traditions. Taking a dig at Bharadwaj, a BJP spokesperson remarked that since Bharadwaj himself grew up in a traditional village like Chirag Delhi, he ought to understand that the hookah is a symbol of the panchayati (communal/village council) culture prevalent in rural areas across the country.