ETV Bharat / state

Hooghly Man Allegedly Kills Wife Over Suspected Affair, Dies By Suicide At Kolkata Metro Station

Kolkata: A man from West Bengal's Hooghly district allegedly murdered his wife over suspicions of an extramarital affair before ending his own life by jumping onto the tracks at Kolkata's Belgachia Metro Station on Saturday.

According to police, the body of Monika Sarkar (32) was found with her throat slit inside her rented house in Rishra on Saturday morning. Later in the afternoon, at around 3 PM, a man identified as Dipankar Sarkar (40) took his own like. Investigations revealed that he was Monika's husband and the prime suspect in her murder.

Arnab Biswas, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chandannagar Police Commissionerate, said Monika's body was recovered from the bedroom of the couple's rented residence and bore a deep cut on the throat.

Family members of the deceased alleged that Dipankar killed his wife because he suspected her of having an extramarital relationship. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Rishra Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said Dipankar lived with his wife and their six-year-old daughter in a rented house in Rishra's No. 3 Government Colony. He worked in Delhi and visited home only occasionally.