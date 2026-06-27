Hooghly Man Allegedly Kills Wife Over Suspected Affair, Dies By Suicide At Kolkata Metro Station
Family members of the deceased alleged that Dipankar killed his wife because he suspected her of having an extramarital relationship.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
Kolkata: A man from West Bengal's Hooghly district allegedly murdered his wife over suspicions of an extramarital affair before ending his own life by jumping onto the tracks at Kolkata's Belgachia Metro Station on Saturday.
According to police, the body of Monika Sarkar (32) was found with her throat slit inside her rented house in Rishra on Saturday morning. Later in the afternoon, at around 3 PM, a man identified as Dipankar Sarkar (40) took his own like. Investigations revealed that he was Monika's husband and the prime suspect in her murder.
Arnab Biswas, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chandannagar Police Commissionerate, said Monika's body was recovered from the bedroom of the couple's rented residence and bore a deep cut on the throat.
Family members of the deceased alleged that Dipankar killed his wife because he suspected her of having an extramarital relationship. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Rishra Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police said Dipankar lived with his wife and their six-year-old daughter in a rented house in Rishra's No. 3 Government Colony. He worked in Delhi and visited home only occasionally.
According to neighbours, arguments and commotion were heard from the couple's house on Friday night. The next morning, when a neighbour knocked on the door and received no response, the house was opened and Monika's body was found inside, while the couple's six-year-old daughter was sleeping nearby.
Investigators suspect that Monika was first strangled and then her throat was slit. The body has been sent to Walsh Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
Monika's brother said he was unaware of the reasons behind the couple's dispute.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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