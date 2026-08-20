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Hooch Tragedy In 'Dry' Gujarat: Death Toll Reaches 7 As Dozens Fall Ill After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Bhavnagar

Police says the victims consumed spurious liquor packed in the duplicate bottle of a popular Indian-Made Foreign Liquor brand.

Hooch Tragedy In Dry Gujarat Bhavnagar Death Toll Spurious Liquor Dozens Hospitalised Bootleggers Detained
30 persons are hospitalised in a Bhavnagar hospital. (PTI Screengrab)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 20, 2026 at 12:08 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Bhavnagar: Seven people have died so far while 30 others are hospitalised due to consumption of spurious liquor in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat, a 'dry' state where the manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol is banned.

Police have detained 12 bootleggers in the case, after registering an FIR against 21 persons. Inspector General of Police, Bhavnagar Range, R V Asari confirmed on Thursday that seven persons have died and 30 are undergoing treatment.

"A case of accidental death was registered when a person died after consuming toxic, chemical-laced liquor at Kharakadi village under the Vartej police station limits. An FIR was subsequently lodged, naming 21 individuals as accused," he said, according to PTI.

The police are conducting the investigation, and a team of the State Monitoring Cell has been assigned to handle the case, the official said. "So far, 12 individuals have been rounded up," the IGP said.

According to police, the victims consumed spurious liquor packed in the duplicate bottle of a popular Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brand.

Bhavnagar Collector Manish Kumar said on Wednesday the administration came to know around 6 pm on Tuesday about a group of five friends falling ill after consuming illicit liquor during a party in Kharakadi village. He said later it was found out that people from other villages and areas within Bhavnagar city were also affected.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitesh Pandey said that a group of people consumed liquor from a "duplicate" bottle of an IMFL brand at the village a few days back, after which their health deteriorated.

Teams of doctors from Sir T Hospital and Ahmedabad's kidney hospital IKDRC were also roped in for supervision at free treatment camps running at private hospitals.

The examination of the victims has shown a common pattern that most of them consumed alcohol from the duplicate liquor bottles, after which their health deteriorated, the SP said on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation suggests that these bottles were supplied from Madhya Pradesh, and further investigation was underway into aspects like from where exactly they were brought, how they were produced, and who sent them to Bhavnagar, he said.

Many bottles of the same brand have been seized from bootleggers, and efforts are underway to apprehend other bootleggers involved in the supply of spurious liquor, the official said.

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TAGGED:

HOOCH TRAGEDY
SPURIOUS LIQUOR
GUJARAT LIQUOR DEATHS
BHAVNAGAR DEATHS
DRY STATE

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