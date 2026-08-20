ETV Bharat / state

Hooch Tragedy In 'Dry' Gujarat: Death Toll Reaches 7 As Dozens Fall Ill After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar: Seven people have died so far while 30 others are hospitalised due to consumption of spurious liquor in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat, a 'dry' state where the manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol is banned.

Police have detained 12 bootleggers in the case, after registering an FIR against 21 persons. Inspector General of Police, Bhavnagar Range, R V Asari confirmed on Thursday that seven persons have died and 30 are undergoing treatment.

"A case of accidental death was registered when a person died after consuming toxic, chemical-laced liquor at Kharakadi village under the Vartej police station limits. An FIR was subsequently lodged, naming 21 individuals as accused," he said, according to PTI.

The police are conducting the investigation, and a team of the State Monitoring Cell has been assigned to handle the case, the official said. "So far, 12 individuals have been rounded up," the IGP said.

According to police, the victims consumed spurious liquor packed in the duplicate bottle of a popular Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brand.

Bhavnagar Collector Manish Kumar said on Wednesday the administration came to know around 6 pm on Tuesday about a group of five friends falling ill after consuming illicit liquor during a party in Kharakadi village. He said later it was found out that people from other villages and areas within Bhavnagar city were also affected.