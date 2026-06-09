Honoured By Army Chief, These 5 Uttar Pradesh Veterans Prove Service Doesn’t End With Retirement
The awardees have impacted thousands of lives through affordable healthcare, child welfare, employment, youth empowerment and legal support for war widows-long after hanging up uniforms.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Lucknow: They served the nation in uniform, now they do the same in civvies because their commitment to service remains intact. Of the five ex-Armed forces officials, one helped restore vision through affordable eye care, another ensured food, medicines and school supplies for more than 1,000 children; the third created employment opportunities for over 1,100 former soldiers, while another dedicated himself to supporting veterans and mentoring young people. The fifth chose to fight legal battles for war widows and soldiers’ families.
After years of their uniform being folded with pride, these five distinguished veterans from Uttar Pradesh made exceptional contributions to society and were honoured with the Veteran Achievers Award by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi during his recent visit to Lucknow.
The awards have been instituted to recognise former members of the armed forces who have continued to embody the military ethos of “Service Before Self” long after their active service ended. Beyond celebrating their achievements, the initiative seeks to inspire younger generations through their stories of leadership and public service.
Addressing the event, General Dwivedi acknowledged the dedication of veterans who continue to contribute to nation-building and community development. "The awardees have been working across varied sectors like healthcare, education, employment generation, legal assistance, veteran welfare and social upliftment," he said.
Bringing Quality Eye Care Closer to Veterans
Retired Brigadier Vinod Kumar Barnwal was one among those recognised for his contribution to healthcare, particularly in the field of ophthalmology.
Drawing upon his extensive military and medical experience, Brigadier Barnwal has been providing affordable eye-care services to ex-servicemen and their families. Due to his efforts, access to quality medical facilities has improved. At the same time Brigadier Barnwal has earned the trust and respect of patients across communities.
A Lifeline for Underprivileged Children
Retired Colonel M.M. Ghosh has been relentlessly pursuing social welfare initiatives in his local community for which he was felicitated by the Army Chief.
Since retirement, he has supported more than 1,000 children by distributing food, medicines, school uniforms and stationery. He has also organised free medical camps for underprivileged sections of society. As a result, those who could never afford good healthcare, are now reaching out to Colonel Ghosh.
Supporting Veterans and Empowering Youth
Retired Lieutenant Colonel Krishna Chandra Mishra received the honour for his dedicated work in veteran welfare and youth empowerment in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district.
Working at the grassroots level, Mishra has been working in strengthening community networks while supporting ex-servicemen, their families and local youth. He has proved that veterans can play a vital role in community development long after their military careers end.
Creating Employment Opportunities for Ex-Servicemen
Subedar Major Raghu Raj Singh has been devoted to veteran welfare, particularly in the areas of re-employment and resolving land-related issues affecting former military personnel.
He was also recognised for his contribution that had a major impact on the lives of retired servicemen. Through his efforts, more than 800 veterans got employment with Indian Railways, while over 300 others found opportunities with the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation, helping many former soldiers transition successfully into civilian life.
Fighting Legal Battles for War Widows
Sergeant Mahendra Kumar Singh has been tireless in ensuring that legal advocacy is accessible to war widows, Veer Naris and their dependents.
After retirement, he began independent legal practice in Lucknow and dedicated himself to helping military families navigate complex legal challenges and get benefits entitled to them. His help has enabled families to overcome legal hurdles and obtain long-pending rights and entitlements.
Service Beyond the Uniform
The stories of these five veterans is a reminder that retirement does not mean end of service. Instead, these people have proved that retirement offers myriad avenues that can improve the lives of people.
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