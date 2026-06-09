ETV Bharat / state

Honoured By Army Chief, These 5 Uttar Pradesh Veterans Prove Service Doesn’t End With Retirement

Lucknow: They served the nation in uniform, now they do the same in civvies because their commitment to service remains intact. Of the five ex-Armed forces officials, one helped restore vision through affordable eye care, another ensured food, medicines and school supplies for more than 1,000 children; the third created employment opportunities for over 1,100 former soldiers, while another dedicated himself to supporting veterans and mentoring young people. The fifth chose to fight legal battles for war widows and soldiers’ families.

After years of their uniform being folded with pride, these five distinguished veterans from Uttar Pradesh made exceptional contributions to society and were honoured with the Veteran Achievers Award by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi during his recent visit to Lucknow.

Honoured By Army Chief, These 5 Uttar Pradesh Veterans Prove Service Doesn’t End With Retirement (ETV Bharat)

The awards have been instituted to recognise former members of the armed forces who have continued to embody the military ethos of “Service Before Self” long after their active service ended. Beyond celebrating their achievements, the initiative seeks to inspire younger generations through their stories of leadership and public service.

Addressing the event, General Dwivedi acknowledged the dedication of veterans who continue to contribute to nation-building and community development. "The awardees have been working across varied sectors like healthcare, education, employment generation, legal assistance, veteran welfare and social upliftment," he said.

Bringing Quality Eye Care Closer to Veterans

Retired Brigadier Vinod Kumar Barnwal was one among those recognised for his contribution to healthcare, particularly in the field of ophthalmology.

Drawing upon his extensive military and medical experience, Brigadier Barnwal has been providing affordable eye-care services to ex-servicemen and their families. Due to his efforts, access to quality medical facilities has improved. At the same time Brigadier Barnwal has earned the trust and respect of patients across communities.

Honoured By Army Chief, These 5 Uttar Pradesh Veterans Prove Service Doesn’t End With Retirement (ETV Bharat)

A Lifeline for Underprivileged Children

Retired Colonel M.M. Ghosh has been relentlessly pursuing social welfare initiatives in his local community for which he was felicitated by the Army Chief.