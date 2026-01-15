ETV Bharat / state

Honour Killing: Class IX Dalit Student Killed In Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, Body Dumped On Railway Track

A teenage Dalit boy is allegedly called from home, assaulted, stabbed and dumped on a railway track in Saharanpur. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Saharanpur: A case of alleged honour killing has come to light from the Deoband police station area, where a Dalit student studying in Class IX has been murdered. The body of the boy was later dumped on a railway track.

On Thursday, the police received information about a body lying on the railway track. The police team reached the spot, took the body into custody, and sent it for post-mortem examination. Locals present at the site had identified the body.

The teenager’s father has accused a couple and three others of murder. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation. The family claimed that some people had called Mayank out of his house and taken him away.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP-Rural) Sagar Jain, the deceased has been identified as Mayank (14), a resident of Alipura (Meghrajpur) village under Deoband police station.