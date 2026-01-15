Honour Killing: Class IX Dalit Student Killed In Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, Body Dumped On Railway Track
Police book five after a 14-year-old Dalit boy is allegedly killed, stabbed and dumped on tracks in Deoband; the family blames the girl’s relatives.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Saharanpur: A case of alleged honour killing has come to light from the Deoband police station area, where a Dalit student studying in Class IX has been murdered. The body of the boy was later dumped on a railway track.
On Thursday, the police received information about a body lying on the railway track. The police team reached the spot, took the body into custody, and sent it for post-mortem examination. Locals present at the site had identified the body.
The teenager’s father has accused a couple and three others of murder. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation. The family claimed that some people had called Mayank out of his house and taken him away.
According to Superintendent of Police (SP-Rural) Sagar Jain, the deceased has been identified as Mayank (14), a resident of Alipura (Meghrajpur) village under Deoband police station.
The family alleges that Mayank was first assaulted and then stabbed to death. The accused allegedly dumped his body on the railway track to make the murder look like a train accident.
During the inquiry, the deceased’s father told the police that Mayank was friends with a girl and alleged that her family members were behind the murder. He has accused a total of five people, including the girl’s parents.
SP Jain said a case has been registered based on the complaint, and the police are probing the matter from all angles. CCTV footage is being searched for clues. Following the incident, a tense atmosphere of mourning prevails in the village. Adequate police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.
