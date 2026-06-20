Honour Killing Over Inter-Caste Love Marriage In Muzzafarpur; Police Report The Girl's Maternal Family Planned Her Murder
Family of the girl has been accused of killing her and burning her dead body on the river bank as police arrest her brother
Published : June 20, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: A case of honour killing after an inter-caste love marriage has been reported in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. Sujata Kumari (19) was allegedly strangled to death by her own family members, and later they burnt her body on the banks of the Budhi Gandak River to destroy all her identity.
Sujata was a resident of Kodariya Gosaipur, which falls under the Siwaipatti police station area. She and Gaurishankar Kumar of Ghansaut village studied in the same school. They knew each other for many years and soon fell in love. Both had been in an affair since 2020, and finally, on January 18, 2026, both eloped and got married in Samastipur. They ran away to Haryana.
Sujata's family was angry with this relationship and refused to accept their marriage, since their family and Gaurishankar's were from different castes. The girl's family went and filed a case of kidnapping against Gaurishankar.
Police traced them to Haryana and on February 11, caught them and brought them back to Muzaffurpur. When she was produced in the court, Sujata informed the court that she was an adult and had got married of her own free will. Despite this, Gaurishankar was sent to jail, and Sujata was forced to stay with a relative. His mother took her home during Holi, under the pretext of the festival.
Sujata goes missing
After the Holi festival, Gaurishankar was unable to contact his wife, since he was released from jail in March. The last conversation he had with her was on March 31.
Gaurishankar claimed, "We were married, we loved each other and were living together. The girl's family filed a First Information Report against me. I brought her in court to show the judge she was fine and living with me. The family had demanded to take her back, so she went to live at her maternal aunt's house. Her mother took my wife from there and got her killed. Despite all the evidence and my FIR, the police are refusing to investigate this matter. I appeal to the police to arrest her family, else I will kill myself."
The family strangulated Sujata
After Gaurishankar posted a video on social media, claiming, “Catch my wife's murderers, otherwise I will commit suicide”, the police finally took cognisance of Gaurishankar's complaint and set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
During the interrogation of the SIT, Abhishek Kumar admitted that on May 8, the family strangled Sujata to death as they suspected she would go back to her husband.
What do the police say?
While investigating the site, which the brother of the deceased told the police, they conducted a thorough search with the help of the forensic team. They collected samples from the place where the body was burnt. Under the supervision of Kantesh Mishra, a team of Rural SP and DSP East took immediate action.
During their investigations, the police are reported to have learned there are more than five people involved in this crime. DSP Alay Vats said, "After the video was released by Gaurishankar Kumar, a case was registered at Siwaipatti police station. Based on which, Abhishek Kumar has been arrested. We are conducting raids at various places, and the police will arrest the other accused involved in this murder."
"After investigations, it has been revealed that the girl's maternal side has been accused of murdering Sujata and hiding the body. An accused, Abhishek Kumar, has confessed to the murder and burning the body to destroy the evidence," Mishra added.