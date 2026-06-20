ETV Bharat / state

Honour Killing Over Inter-Caste Love Marriage In Muzzafarpur; Police Report The Girl's Maternal Family Planned Her Murder

Muzaffarpur: A case of honour killing after an inter-caste love marriage has been reported in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. Sujata Kumari (19) was allegedly strangled to death by her own family members, and later they burnt her body on the banks of the Budhi Gandak River to destroy all her identity.

Sujata was a resident of Kodariya Gosaipur, which falls under the Siwaipatti police station area. She and Gaurishankar Kumar of Ghansaut village studied in the same school. They knew each other for many years and soon fell in love. Both had been in an affair since 2020, and finally, on January 18, 2026, both eloped and got married in Samastipur. They ran away to Haryana.

Sujata's family was angry with this relationship and refused to accept their marriage, since their family and Gaurishankar's were from different castes. The girl's family went and filed a case of kidnapping against Gaurishankar.

Police traced them to Haryana and on February 11, caught them and brought them back to Muzaffurpur. When she was produced in the court, Sujata informed the court that she was an adult and had got married of her own free will. Despite this, Gaurishankar was sent to jail, and Sujata was forced to stay with a relative. His mother took her home during Holi, under the pretext of the festival.

Sujata goes missing

After the Holi festival, Gaurishankar was unable to contact his wife, since he was released from jail in March. The last conversation he had with her was on March 31.

Gaurishankar claimed, "We were married, we loved each other and were living together. The girl's family filed a First Information Report against me. I brought her in court to show the judge she was fine and living with me. The family had demanded to take her back, so she went to live at her maternal aunt's house. Her mother took my wife from there and got her killed. Despite all the evidence and my FIR, the police are refusing to investigate this matter. I appeal to the police to arrest her family, else I will kill myself."