Honeymoon Tragedy: Newlywed Woman Engulfed In Flames During Barbecue In Darjeeling
Kurseong Police said CCTV footage of the incident is being analysed to determine the source of fire and identify whose negligence led to the lapse.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Darjeeling: A dream honeymoon in the hills turned into a nightmare in an instant when a young newlywed woman sustained severe burn injuries during a barbecue session in Sittong, a picturesque hill village in West Bengal's Darjeeling district.
The tragic incident, that occurred on Sunday, triggered panic in the resort and raised serious security questions on fire safety measures and emergency medical facilities at homestays.
The CCTV footage, capturing the harrowing scene, shows the couple sitting near the barbeque chatting away. A man sitting on the opposite side, gets up and pours some liquid from a container onto the fire. Within seconds, flames break out and engulfs the woman. She falls on the floor and her husband runs to help her. The man is seen taking off his t-shirt to douse the flames and rescue her.
The woman, identified as Nikita Saha (Das), was initially taken to a local health centre. However, due to her rapidly deteriorating physical condition, she was rushed to a private nursing home on Sevoke Road in Siliguri, where she is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU and is said to be in a critical condition. According to doctors, she has sustained around 60 percent burn injuries. Her husband, Samir Das (Souvik), also sustained partial burns while trying to save her.
Family members said Samir and Nikita, residents of Chopra Bazar area in North Dinajpur, had entered into a love marriage two months ago. This was their first trip together since the wedding. Fulfilling a long-cherished dream, they had arrived at a homestay in Sittong a few days ago and a special barbecue was arranged for them on Sunday night.
Samir has accused the homestay authorities of gross negligence and apathy. He claimed that the homestay lacked fire extinguishers or any emergency infrastructure to combat the fire. Also, authorities offered no assistance following the accident. It took nearly three hours to traverse the hilly terrain and reach Siliguri for initial medical treatment, a delay that posed a significant risk during the patient's transfer, he complained.
He has lodged a complaint with the Kurseong police station, demanding a thorough investigation and strict punishment for those responsible.
Police said that the CCTV footage from the time of the incident has been secured and is currently being analysed to determine the source of the fire, ascertain whether any flammable liquid had been added, and identify whose negligence led to the security lapse.
Campfires and barbecues are highly popular at homestays and resorts in the hills. However, the accident has raised serious questions regarding fire safety measures and emergency medical facilities at the homestays.
The Kurseong Police have initiated a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident.
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