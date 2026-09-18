ETV Bharat / state

Honeymoon Tragedy: Newlywed Woman Engulfed In Flames During Barbecue In Darjeeling

Darjeeling: A dream honeymoon in the hills turned into a nightmare in an instant when a young newlywed woman sustained severe burn injuries during a barbecue session in Sittong, a picturesque hill village in West Bengal's Darjeeling district.

The tragic incident, that occurred on Sunday, triggered panic in the resort and raised serious security questions on fire safety measures and emergency medical facilities at homestays.

The CCTV footage, capturing the harrowing scene, shows the couple sitting near the barbeque chatting away. A man sitting on the opposite side, gets up and pours some liquid from a container onto the fire. Within seconds, flames break out and engulfs the woman. She falls on the floor and her husband runs to help her. The man is seen taking off his t-shirt to douse the flames and rescue her.

The woman, identified as Nikita Saha (Das), was initially taken to a local health centre. However, due to her rapidly deteriorating physical condition, she was rushed to a private nursing home on Sevoke Road in Siliguri, where she is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU and is said to be in a critical condition. According to doctors, she has sustained around 60 percent burn injuries. Her husband, Samir Das (Souvik), also sustained partial burns while trying to save her.

Family members said Samir and Nikita, residents of Chopra Bazar area in North Dinajpur, had entered into a love marriage two months ago. This was their first trip together since the wedding. Fulfilling a long-cherished dream, they had arrived at a homestay in Sittong a few days ago and a special barbecue was arranged for them on Sunday night.