ETV Bharat / state

Honeymoon Murder Case: 'Sonam Should Be Jailed Immediately', Raja Raghuvanshi's Family Hails SC Verdict

Indore: The family of slain Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has welcomed the Supreme Court order cancelling murder accused Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail, saying she should be jailed immediately.

Elated over the apex court's verdict, Raja's brother, Sachin Raghuvanshi, said their hope for justice has been rekindled. The family has demanded that the case be tried in a fast-track court.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sachin thanked the apex court, saying the court has certainly delivered justice to them. "We now look toward the Meghalaya Police and the Meghalaya government to have the case heard in a fast-track court so that Sonam and the other accused can be punished as soon as possible," Sachin said.

Demanding strictest possible punishment, Sachin said Sonam should not have been granted even three weeks to surrender and instead sent to jail immediately. "Sonam should receive a punishment that the world remembers," he said.