Honeymoon Murder Case: 'Sonam Should Be Jailed Immediately', Raja Raghuvanshi's Family Hails SC Verdict
Raja Raghuvanshi's family wants the case to be tried in a fast-track court so that the accused can be punished as soon as possible.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Indore: The family of slain Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has welcomed the Supreme Court order cancelling murder accused Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail, saying she should be jailed immediately.
Elated over the apex court's verdict, Raja's brother, Sachin Raghuvanshi, said their hope for justice has been rekindled. The family has demanded that the case be tried in a fast-track court.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sachin thanked the apex court, saying the court has certainly delivered justice to them. "We now look toward the Meghalaya Police and the Meghalaya government to have the case heard in a fast-track court so that Sonam and the other accused can be punished as soon as possible," Sachin said.
Demanding strictest possible punishment, Sachin said Sonam should not have been granted even three weeks to surrender and instead sent to jail immediately. "Sonam should receive a punishment that the world remembers," he said.
The family further demanded that the errors made by the Shillong Police during the investigation should not be repeated and that the accused receive severe punishment. They argued that if Sonam and the other accused are strictly punished, it will set a precedent for ensuring harsh penalties for perpetrators of similar incidents elsewhere in the country.
Sonam was arrested on June 9, 2025 for allegedly conspiring with her lover Raj Kushwaha and hiring three killers to murder her husband. After spending 10 months in judicial custody in Shillong, she was released on bail.
Raja and Sonam went missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 23, 2025. On June 2, Raja's body was recovered from a deep gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls. A week later, Sonam was traced and arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district.
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