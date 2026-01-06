ETV Bharat / state

Honeybee Swarm Attacks Religious Gathering In Jhalawar, 22 Injured

Jhalawar (Rajasthan): A swarm of honeybees suddenly attacked people attending a religious gathering near Talavali in the district's Gangdhar police station area. This caused panic among women, children, and the elderly present. 22 people were injured by bee stings and have been admitted to the community health centre in Chaumahla.

Shiv Shankar, a relative of the organiser of the religious event, stated that a children's tonsure ceremony was being held at the Shiva temple near Talavali. Smoke from cooking food at the event agitated the bees in a tree, and they suddenly attacked the attendees. The sudden attack caused a stampede among the women, men, and children present. A total of twenty two people, including nine children, were stung by the bees.