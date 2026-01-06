Honeybee Swarm Attacks Religious Gathering In Jhalawar, 22 Injured

ETV Bharat / state

Jhalawar (Rajasthan): A swarm of honeybees suddenly attacked people attending a religious gathering near Talavali in the district's Gangdhar police station area. This caused panic among women, children, and the elderly present. 22 people were injured by bee stings and have been admitted to the community health centre in Chaumahla.

Shiv Shankar, a relative of the organiser of the religious event, stated that a children's tonsure ceremony was being held at the Shiva temple near Talavali. Smoke from cooking food at the event agitated the bees in a tree, and they suddenly attacked the attendees. The sudden attack caused a stampede among the women, men, and children present. A total of twenty two people, including nine children, were stung by the bees.

Chaumahla Block Medical Officer Rajkumar Baghel stated that a swarm of honeybees suddenly attacked people attending a religious event near Gandhar subdivision, causing a stampede. Later, twenty two people, including women, children, and the elderly, arrived at the Chaumahla Community Health Centre. He stated that most of the people were discharged from the hospital after first aid. Four others are currently undergoing treatment.

