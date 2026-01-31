Mustard Honey Farmers To Get Market And Brand Support In Rajasthan's Bharatpur
The state government will educated consumers on mustard honey and dispel myths associated with it through a short film.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Bharatpur: Farmers will soon be able to brand, certify and market Bharatpur's mustard honey with assistance from the state government 'Panch Gaurav' programme.
As part of the programme, a professional short film will be made by the government to educate consumers on the qualities of pure mustard honey, why it's natural for it to solidify in winter, and how to differentiate between adulterated and genuine honey. Bharatpur Collector Qamar Chaudhary said five different sectors have been selected as 'Gaurav' under the programme, including tourism, sports, flora, and products.
"Honey has been selected as the primary product for Bharatpur district. The aim is to develop the mustard honey as an organized and branded product, not just as a raw material," he said. The Collector explained that the biggest challenge facing mustard honey is the lack of awareness among consumers.
Mustard honey crystallizes and solidifies in winter, which many people mistake for adulteration, but this is a natural characteristic of its purity. "The proposed film will provide information to the public on how to identify pure honey, its quality standards, and how to use it safely," he said.
Chaudhary said the district administration will make certification and filtration of mustard honey mandatory. He said without filtration and certification, it is impossible to sell the honey in the market. "Therefore, beekeepers are being provided with technical assistance and information on quality standards to ensure their product can be sold," he said.
The Collector said the honey trade is largely dominated by a few large companies. "The district administration plans to organize farmers through Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and cooperative societies. This will enable them to not only sell their honey but also brand and market it themselves," he said.
The first phase of the programme will focus on the Indian market, after which preparations will be made to enter the international market. Chaudhary said land has been identified for a proposed Honey Excellence Centre in Bharatpur. "Upon completion, it will provide honey testing, certification, and lab facilities. The facility will free farmers from dependence on private companies and allow them to directly market their certified honey," he said.
The first orientation and training programme for marketing and certifying Bharatpur's honey was organized recently during which youth were encouraged youth to consider beekeeping as a startup and an entrepreneurial venture.
"In the future, more training will be provided related to processing, packaging, and marketing, so that honey can emerge as a major business," the Collector said.
Beekeeping began in Bharatpur in 1997 and at present approximately 1,500 farmers in the district are directly involved in the business, while approximately 3,000 people are indirectly employed. The livelihoods of approximately 4,500 people are linked to honey production. There are approximately 80,000 bee boxes in the district, which produce approximately 2,400 metric tonne of honey and 32 metric tonne of wax each year. The honey produced in Bharatpur is also exported to countries such as the United States of America, Europe, Canada, and Kuwait.
Also Read
From Fields To Honey Hub, Beekeeping Is Sweetening Rural Incomes In Bharatpur