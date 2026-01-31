ETV Bharat / state

Mustard Honey Farmers To Get Market And Brand Support In Rajasthan's Bharatpur

A bee farmer in Bharatpur ( ETV Bharat )

Bharatpur: Farmers will soon be able to brand, certify and market Bharatpur's mustard honey with assistance from the state government 'Panch Gaurav' programme. As part of the programme, a professional short film will be made by the government to educate consumers on the qualities of pure mustard honey, why it's natural for it to solidify in winter, and how to differentiate between adulterated and genuine honey. Bharatpur Collector Qamar Chaudhary said five different sectors have been selected as 'Gaurav' under the programme, including tourism, sports, flora, and products. "Honey has been selected as the primary product for Bharatpur district. The aim is to develop the mustard honey as an organized and branded product, not just as a raw material," he said. The Collector explained that the biggest challenge facing mustard honey is the lack of awareness among consumers. Mustard honey crystallizes and solidifies in winter, which many people mistake for adulteration, but this is a natural characteristic of its purity. "The proposed film will provide information to the public on how to identify pure honey, its quality standards, and how to use it safely," he said. Bee boxes at a farm in Bharatpur (ETV Bharat)