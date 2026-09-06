ETV Bharat / state

Honey-Trap Gang That Drove Police Officer To Suicide Busted In UP; 3 Arrested

Basti: The Uttar Pradesh Police claimed to have busted a major honey-trap gang following the suicide of Walterganj Station House Officer (SHO) Surya Prakash Singh in Basti district. The police have arrested the female mastermind, her father and a lawyer for allegedly extorting and blackmailing the police officer and several other people.

The three accused were arrested by a joint team of Basti’s Kotwali police station and surveillance personnel at 7.55 am on Sunday. The suspects were captured in a coordinated trap set near the Sadar Hospital intersection.

“A car used in the crime and three mobile phones were also recovered from their possession,” said officials.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Sanjeev Tyagi confirmed the involvement of the gang in blackmailing SHO Singh.

“Electronic evidence, call details and other findings revealed that the deceased officer had been targeted by this gang. On August 29, the day of SHO Singh’s death, the accused lawyer, Vijay Prakash, had called him at 1:41 PM. Driven to despair by constant threats and mental harassment, Singh died by suicide,” he added.

​Tyagi said the main accused, Priyanka Chaudhary (32), had separated from her husband for almost a decade and worked in beauty parlours and spas in Mumbai.

“She would lure wealthy and influential individuals into her trap and then blackmail them using a video call where she would pretend to slit her wrist, leaving the victim terrified and emotionally distressed,” the DIG said.