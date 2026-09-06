Honey-Trap Gang That Drove Police Officer To Suicide Busted In UP; 3 Arrested
The Uttar Pradesh Police busted a ruthless honey-trap gang in Basti after their blackmail and extortion plot led to SHO's suicide, reports Anil Kumar Verma
Published : September 6, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
Basti: The Uttar Pradesh Police claimed to have busted a major honey-trap gang following the suicide of Walterganj Station House Officer (SHO) Surya Prakash Singh in Basti district. The police have arrested the female mastermind, her father and a lawyer for allegedly extorting and blackmailing the police officer and several other people.
The three accused were arrested by a joint team of Basti’s Kotwali police station and surveillance personnel at 7.55 am on Sunday. The suspects were captured in a coordinated trap set near the Sadar Hospital intersection.
“A car used in the crime and three mobile phones were also recovered from their possession,” said officials.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Sanjeev Tyagi confirmed the involvement of the gang in blackmailing SHO Singh.
“Electronic evidence, call details and other findings revealed that the deceased officer had been targeted by this gang. On August 29, the day of SHO Singh’s death, the accused lawyer, Vijay Prakash, had called him at 1:41 PM. Driven to despair by constant threats and mental harassment, Singh died by suicide,” he added.
Tyagi said the main accused, Priyanka Chaudhary (32), had separated from her husband for almost a decade and worked in beauty parlours and spas in Mumbai.
डीआईजी बस्ती श्री संजीव त्यागी द्वारा पुलिस अधीक्षक बस्ती श्री यशवीर सिंह के साथ पुलिस लाइन बस्ती के सभागार मे थानाध्यक्ष वाल्टरगंज स्व0 श्री सूर्यप्रकाश सिंह के आत्महत्या के सम्बंध मे थाना कोतवाली बस्ती द्वारा गिरफ्तार किये गये कुल 03 अभियुक्तो के सम्बंध मे की गयी प्रेस वार्ता। pic.twitter.com/tvqVg2ODod— DIG RANGE BASTI (@digbasti) September 6, 2026
“She would lure wealthy and influential individuals into her trap and then blackmail them using a video call where she would pretend to slit her wrist, leaving the victim terrified and emotionally distressed,” the DIG said.
The woman’s father, Ramnayan Chaudhary, and lawyer Vijay Prakash Yadav allegedly acted as key accomplices in the extortion racket. Yadav allegedly used his legal background to orchestrate the intimidation and blackmail tactics.
The DIG revealed that the accused woman had entrapped SHO Singh and recorded a video after establishing a relationship with him. Subsequently, the accused were demanding Rs 1 crore by using that video as leverage.
On the day of Singh’s suicide, the accused lawyer had called him to demand money, threatening that a young woman was about to die by suicide. Distressed by this blackmail, Singh took the extreme step.
Tyagi further claimed that the gang has been extorting huge amounts of money from targeted individuals so far.
“The gang had entrapped their own landlord and extorted Rs 4 lakh from him. They extracted Rs 5 lakh from a driver,” he said.
The accused had also ensnared a Madhya Pradesh businessman and extorted a substantial sum of Rs 15 lakh from him.
“The probe is proceeding rapidly regarding dozens of other victims of this gang, and the names of other prominent figures could be revealed in the coming days. For now, all the accused have been arrested and sent to jail,” the DIG added.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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