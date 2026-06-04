Honey-Trap Gang Targeting Businessmen Busted In Rajkot; 11 Arrested
The gang had been targeting affluent and middle-aged businessmen, trapping them in romantic relationships before extorting large sums of money.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Rajkot: The Jetpur City Police have busted an alleged honey-trap racket operating across Rajkot district and arrested 11 people, including the alleged kingpin, a woman accused of luring businessmen and industrialists into extortion schemes.
According to police, the gang had been targeting affluent and middle-aged businessmen, trapping them in romantic relationships before extorting large sums of money by threatening them in rape cases.
The main accused, Priyanka alias "Piyu" Hansrajbhai Ginoya, a native of Kalavad in Jamnagar district, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Police said a total of 11 accused have been apprehended in connection with the case so far.
Investigators revealed that the gang obtained contact numbers of businessmen through Google searches, social media platforms, and business signboards displayed outside shops and establishments.
Priyanka allegedly initiated contact with the targets over the phone, engaged them in friendly conversations and gradually built trust. Once a target became comfortable, he was invited to meet in person.
However, police said that instead of Priyanka, another woman would be sent to the meeting location. As soon as the businessman arrived, four to five members of the gang would appear, allegedly assault him and threaten to implicate him in rape and defamation cases unless he paid money. Several victims reportedly gave large amounts of cash to the gang.
Police believe the gang may have targeted numerous businessmen across several areas, including Morbi, Rajkot, Jetpur, Wankaner, and Bhesan in Junagadh district.
The arrests were made in connection with two cases registered at the Jetpur City and Jamkandorna police stations. Investigators suspect that many more victims may exist but have refrained from filing complaints due to fear of embarrassment.
Police assured potential complainants that their identities and personal details would be kept strictly confidential.
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