ETV Bharat / state

Honey-Trap Gang Targeting Businessmen Busted In Rajkot; 11 Arrested

Rajkot: The Jetpur City Police have busted an alleged honey-trap racket operating across Rajkot district and arrested 11 people, including the alleged kingpin, a woman accused of luring businessmen and industrialists into extortion schemes.

According to police, the gang had been targeting affluent and middle-aged businessmen, trapping them in romantic relationships before extorting large sums of money by threatening them in rape cases.

The main accused, Priyanka alias "Piyu" Hansrajbhai Ginoya, a native of Kalavad in Jamnagar district, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Police said a total of 11 accused have been apprehended in connection with the case so far.

Investigators revealed that the gang obtained contact numbers of businessmen through Google searches, social media platforms, and business signboards displayed outside shops and establishments.

Priyanka allegedly initiated contact with the targets over the phone, engaged them in friendly conversations and gradually built trust. Once a target became comfortable, he was invited to meet in person.