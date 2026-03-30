ETV Bharat / state

Honey Trap Gang Busted In Surat; Five Held For Posing As Police, Mastermind On The Run

Surat: Umra police have busted a honey trap gang in Gujarat's Surat and arrested five persons, including two women, for allegedly posing as police personnel and attempting to extort money from a man, officials said.

The incident came to light in the Parle Point area under the Umra police station limits. The accused allegedly lured a construction supervisor to a flat on the pretext of providing escort services and later tried to extort Rs 5 lakh from him by threatening to implicate him in a rape case.

According to police, the victim, a resident of the Katargam Ved Road area, searched for "female service" online, following which he came in contact with one Ramesh Pal. The accused asked him to visit a flat in Suryamanjari Apartment at Parle Point.

When the victim reached the flat, two women engaged him. Shortly after, three men, identified as Waghela, Piyush Goswami, and Khetaram Parmar, entered the room, introduced themselves as police personnel and allegedly assaulted the victim.