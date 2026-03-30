Honey Trap Gang Busted In Surat; Five Held For Posing As Police, Mastermind On The Run
Police foiled an alleged extortion attempt by a honey trap gang that lured victims through online escort service advertisements.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Surat: Umra police have busted a honey trap gang in Gujarat's Surat and arrested five persons, including two women, for allegedly posing as police personnel and attempting to extort money from a man, officials said.
The incident came to light in the Parle Point area under the Umra police station limits. The accused allegedly lured a construction supervisor to a flat on the pretext of providing escort services and later tried to extort Rs 5 lakh from him by threatening to implicate him in a rape case.
According to police, the victim, a resident of the Katargam Ved Road area, searched for "female service" online, following which he came in contact with one Ramesh Pal. The accused asked him to visit a flat in Suryamanjari Apartment at Parle Point.
When the victim reached the flat, two women engaged him. Shortly after, three men, identified as Waghela, Piyush Goswami, and Khetaram Parmar, entered the room, introduced themselves as police personnel and allegedly assaulted the victim.
The accused then threatened the man, claiming he had raped the woman and that the act had been recorded on video. They demanded Rs 5 lakh to settle the matter and avoid legal action, police said. Acting on a tip-off, Umra police raided the premises and arrested all five accused before the extortion could be carried out. The alleged mastermind, Ramesh Pal, is absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him.
Police said the gang used to trap victims through online advertisements offering escort services and then extort money by posing as police and threatening legal consequences. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain if more people were targeted by the gang, officials said.
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