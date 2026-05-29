ETV Bharat / state

Rare Honey Badger Captured On Camera Trap In Chhattisgarh's Udanti-Sitanadi Reserve

Dhamtari: The sighting of a honey badger, or Chhind Bear, in Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh has brought cheers to forest officials, indicating a diverse ecosystem in the forest zone.

The animal was captured on a camera trap during the wildlife monitoring exercise as part of the All India Tiger Census survey. Videos of bear cubs were also recorded during the exercise, officials said.

Chhind bear in Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve

Varun Jain, Deputy Director of the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve, told ETV Bharat that a significant number of honey badgers are found in the reserve area. "A large number of Chhind bears, also known as Honey Badgers, are found in this Tiger Reserve area. These animals play an important role in controlling the population of snakes and other carnivorous creatures."

Describing features of Honey Badgers, Jain said, "These Chhind bears are small in size, but are considered extremely ferocious and courageous. Sometimes they even clash with big predators like leopards and tigers. Their thick skin, sharp claws and aggressive nature makes them different from other wild animals," he said.