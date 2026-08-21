City of Temples Embraces Homestay Trend To Boost Jammu Kashmir Tourism
Over 500 registered homestays in Jammu division are boosting tourism infrastructure, offering income to homeowners and providing travelers a comfortable alternative, reports Amir Tantray
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : August 21, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST|
Updated : August 21, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Jammu: Homestays are emerging as a growing accommodation trend in the Jammu division of Jammu and Kashmir, with hundreds of properties now registered with the Tourism Department for the purpose.
The trend is not just giving homeowners the opportunity to turn unused spaces or residential properties into a source of income but also offering tourists an alternative to conventional hotels and guest houses.
According to the official data, Jammu district alone has 101 registered homestays, most of them in the 'City of Temples', Jammu, while the number across the division’s 10 districts stands at around 500. The demand for such accommodations comes from a diverse group of visitors, including bikers, families, pilgrims and people travelling to Jammu for social and family events, per officials.
Like Jammu, other districts of the division are also joining the trend, with Rajouri having 89 registered homestays, followed by Doda and Udhampur with 68 each. Poonch has 50, Samba 28, Reasi 27, Kathua and Ramban 26 each, and Kishtwar 17.
Many of the homestays outside Jammu city have come up around tourist destinations such as Patnitop, Bhaderwah and Sarthal, providing visitors with accommodation closer to popular attractions.
‘A home away from home’
One example of the emerging trend is Dhairya’s Villa, a palatial home in Jammu’s Gandhinagar area that regularly receives bookings through travel platforms including Agoda and Booking.com.
The property is among the 101 registered homestays in Jammu district and caters to visitors ranging from adventure tourism enthusiasts, particularly bikers, to families visiting Jammu during school vacations.
“Our property has become an option for families visiting Jammu for weddings. Guests can use a separate kitchen to prepare food and have ample space for family functions and traditional rituals,” said Ritu Bhaskar, the co-owner.
Retired government employees, Ritu and her husband Dharam Pal Khajuria, describe the concept as a “home away from home,” as guests can enjoy a comfortable stay with minimal interference.
This homestay was started five years ago by their son, Dhairya Bhaskar, who was inspired by ‘Airbnb’. “Our late son started this homestay around five years ago, and during these years we got it registered with the department of tourism,” Ritu said.
Dhairya died in May this year after a sudden cardiac arrest, but the couple continued the project, hoping to develop it as a model for homestays in Jammu.
Dhairya’s Villa gets guests from different parts of the country and abroad, ranging from bikers to families to even pilgrims of the Vaishno Devi shrine. It’s among the first in Jammu to start a homestay, and now the culture is expanding.
“The property gets its highest demand during summer vacations and winter, while bookings decline during the monsoon,” she said.
Ritu said that there was a lot of scope for homestays in Jammu as they can register them with different travelling websites for guests. “We have also constructed another house in the Channi area of Jammu and registered it with the Tourism Department as a homestay,” she said.
Ritu, however, said registered homestays need greater government support. “So far we haven't got any benefits from the government despite registration but want them to help us in terms of giving subsidies for buying a generator for power backup and low-interest loans for more construction,” she said.
Tourism may relaxed rules
Meanwhile, the Tourism Department is considering changes to registration rules to encourage more people to enter the homestay business and reduce what officials describe as a cumbersome registration process.
“Under existing guidelines, properties with up to six rooms can apply for homestay registration. Properties with more than six and up to 10 rooms are classified as guest houses, while larger properties fall under the hotel category,” said a Tourism Department official
He said consultations with stakeholders are underway to consider relaxing the rules, although any final decision would have to be taken by the government.
“The department is also in discussions with Jammu and Kashmir Bank to facilitate loans for people interested in constructing homestay facilities, with proposed interest rates of 7.5% to 8%,” the official added.
The expansion of homestays could help widen Jammu's tourism infrastructure beyond traditional hotels, particularly in areas where tourist arrivals are growing but accommodation options remain limited.
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