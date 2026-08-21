ETV Bharat / state

City of Temples Embraces Homestay Trend To Boost Jammu Kashmir Tourism

Jammu: Homestays are emerging as a growing accommodation trend in the Jammu division of Jammu and Kashmir, with hundreds of properties now registered with the Tourism Department for the purpose.

The trend is not just giving homeowners the opportunity to turn unused spaces or residential properties into a source of income but also offering tourists an alternative to conventional hotels and guest houses.

According to the official data, Jammu district alone has 101 registered homestays, most of them in the 'City of Temples', Jammu, while the number across the division’s 10 districts stands at around 500. The demand for such accommodations comes from a diverse group of visitors, including bikers, families, pilgrims and people travelling to Jammu for social and family events, per officials.

Like Jammu, other districts of the division are also joining the trend, with Rajouri having 89 registered homestays, followed by Doda and Udhampur with 68 each. Poonch has 50, Samba 28, Reasi 27, Kathua and Ramban 26 each, and Kishtwar 17.

Many of the homestays outside Jammu city have come up around tourist destinations such as Patnitop, Bhaderwah and Sarthal, providing visitors with accommodation closer to popular attractions.

An outside view of a home stay in Jammu city (ETV Bharat)

‘A home away from home’

One example of the emerging trend is Dhairya’s Villa, a palatial home in Jammu’s Gandhinagar area that regularly receives bookings through travel platforms including Agoda and Booking.com.

The property is among the 101 registered homestays in Jammu district and caters to visitors ranging from adventure tourism enthusiasts, particularly bikers, to families visiting Jammu during school vacations.

“Our property has become an option for families visiting Jammu for weddings. Guests can use a separate kitchen to prepare food and have ample space for family functions and traditional rituals,” said Ritu Bhaskar, the co-owner.

Retired government employees, Ritu and her husband Dharam Pal Khajuria, describe the concept as a “home away from home,” as guests can enjoy a comfortable stay with minimal interference.