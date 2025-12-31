ETV Bharat / state

Homeless After Dawn Bulldozer Action, Poor Families in Kogilu Struggle for Shelter & Relief

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan echoed concerns about security and accused the government of attempting to close the issue without proper investigation.

Karnataka Legislative Council Opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy demanded that the case be handed over to the NIA to verify documents and origins of the residents. He also questioned why housing was not provided to lakhs of applicants waiting under government schemes.

Ashok compared the situation to neglect faced by flood-affected families elsewhere in Karnataka and questioned why rehabilitation was being discussed here while others were still waiting for homes. He alleged that large sums of public land were involved and sought clarity on the government's plans.

Against this backdrop, a BJP Karnataka delegation visited Kogilu on Sunday and criticised the Congress government over the demolition and the handling of the issue. Leader of the Opposition R Ashok alleged that the government had failed to explain how the settlement came up and questioned the provision of electricity connections. He also raised questions about land value and accused the government of discrimination in housing allocation.

Bengaluru: Days after a pre-dawn demolition drive at Kogilu layout left hundreds of families without homes, the focus on the ground remains firmly on survival. Women, children and elderly residents are still living in the open, battling cold nights without proper shelter, food, electricity or sanitation. Many say they were given no notice before earthmovers arrived, tearing down houses that had stood for decades.

Legal activists and advocates who visited the site described the condition of the displaced families as alarming. According to them, hundreds of women and children are spending nights on pavements and vacant land, exposed to cold weather and safety risks. Complaints have been filed with the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission, the Women's Commission and the Child Rights Commission, following which the chairpersons of the State Human Rights Commission and the Women’s Commission visited the area and began examining allegations of illegal demolition and violation of due process.

The Kogilu area, where homes were razed (ETV Bharat)

Residents say they have lost everything overnight. "We were sleeping when the demolition began. We had no place to go," said a woman who is now staying under a plastic sheet with her children. Activists say immediate rehabilitation, temporary shelters and basic facilities are still missing on the ground.

Advocates Narasimhamurthy, Sudha Katwa and Umapati, who have taken up the matter, maintain that the demolitions violated Supreme Court directions that mandate notice and hearing before any eviction. They say the priority now should be protection and rehabilitation of displaced families, not political blame games.

"The situation is worsening every day. Children are falling sick, women have no safety, and families are struggling for food and water," one of the legal activists said. They have demanded temporary housing with basic amenities and a clear rehabilitation plan before any further action is taken.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at Kogilu (ETV Bharat)

Government Announces Shelter and Relief for Displaced Kogilu Residents

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that eligible residents displaced by the demolition will be provided housing under the state's housing scheme. He has directed Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan to take necessary steps in this regard.

The Chief Minister said that a decision on alternative accommodation was taken in consultation with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Zameer Ahmed Khan and local MLA Krishna Byre Gowda. According to the plan, about 1,087 houses are available at Survey No. 23 in nearby Baiyappanahalli.

It is understood that once officials submit the final list of eligible beneficiaries, these houses will be allotted in multi-storey residential buildings. The Baiyappanahalli site is around seven kilometres from Kogilu, and each housing unit, valued at approximately ₹11.20 lakh, will be provided to the beneficiaries under the scheme.

Families at Kogilu say their needs are immediate and simple: a roof, safety, food and dignity. Rights activists insist that until rehabilitation is ensured, debates over identity and politics should not overshadow the humanitarian crisis unfolding on the streets.