ETV Bharat / state

Homebuyers' Cheating Case: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Greater Noida-Based Developer, Bank Officials

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Greater Noida-based AVJ Developers (India) Pvt Ltd, bank officials and others for allegedly cheating financial institutions and homebuyers, officials said Wednesday.

In its chargesheet filed before a special CBI court here, the agency has listed AVJ Developers, its sister concern Kesar Builders Pvt Ltd, their directors, officials from Bank of India, UCO Bank and ICICI Bank, and proxy homebuyers as accused, they said.

The case pertains to "large-scale cheating of homebuyers" by the builders and public servants, causing wrongful loss to financial institutions and innocent homebuyers, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.