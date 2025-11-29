ETV Bharat / state

Five More Districts Of Jharkhand Removed From List Of Naxal Affected Areas

CRPF Battalion force seizes weapons and arms during a search operation, near Barka Murpa at Hazaribagh, in Jharkhand in October | File photo ( ANI )

Ranchi: The Union Home Ministry has removed five districts of Jharkhand from the list of highly Naxal-affected areas in view of the sustained operations against the CPI (Maoist).

Following a review conducted by the Ministry in October 2025, five of the nine districts were excluded from Security Related Expenditure (SRE) provided to Naxal-affected areas. Consequently, only four districts of Jharkhand--West Singhbhum, Bokaro, Chatra, and Latehar--are now in the SRE list.

In a letter issued by the Union Home Ministry on October 15th, the five SRE districts of Jharkhand declared Naxal-free are Khunti, Saraikela, Garhwa, Giridih, and Lohardaga. Until April 2025, nine districts in Jharkhand fell under SRE, while in 2016, the number was 22. The Home Ministry periodically reviews SRE districts based on intelligence and assessment of the current Naxal-related situation in the district.

What is Security Related Expenditure?

The SRE scheme is run by the Ministry of Home Affairs to assist districts affected by Naxalism, insurgency, or other security challenges. This scheme primarily covers Naxal-affected states such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha. The central government pays 100% of the expenditure incurred in SRE districts.

The funds are used for security force training, operations, compensation for violence-affected individuals, rehabilitation of surrendered Naxalites, and community policing.