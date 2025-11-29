Five More Districts Of Jharkhand Removed From List Of Naxal Affected Areas
Following a review conducted by the Home Ministry in October 2025, five of the nine districts were excluded from Security Related Expenditure (SRE).
Published : November 29, 2025 at 8:14 AM IST
Ranchi: The Union Home Ministry has removed five districts of Jharkhand from the list of highly Naxal-affected areas in view of the sustained operations against the CPI (Maoist).
Following a review conducted by the Ministry in October 2025, five of the nine districts were excluded from Security Related Expenditure (SRE) provided to Naxal-affected areas. Consequently, only four districts of Jharkhand--West Singhbhum, Bokaro, Chatra, and Latehar--are now in the SRE list.
In a letter issued by the Union Home Ministry on October 15th, the five SRE districts of Jharkhand declared Naxal-free are Khunti, Saraikela, Garhwa, Giridih, and Lohardaga. Until April 2025, nine districts in Jharkhand fell under SRE, while in 2016, the number was 22. The Home Ministry periodically reviews SRE districts based on intelligence and assessment of the current Naxal-related situation in the district.
What is Security Related Expenditure?
The SRE scheme is run by the Ministry of Home Affairs to assist districts affected by Naxalism, insurgency, or other security challenges. This scheme primarily covers Naxal-affected states such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha. The central government pays 100% of the expenditure incurred in SRE districts.
The funds are used for security force training, operations, compensation for violence-affected individuals, rehabilitation of surrendered Naxalites, and community policing.
Reevaluation Of Security Forces
Following the MHA directive to delink five Naxal-affected districts, the Jharkhand government has also proposed deputing three battalions of central paramilitary forces (two CRPF and one SSB) deployed in various districts of Jharkhand to other states. Consequently, the Jharkhand Police is preparing a report on the various state police units available in the state.
Officials said a re-evaluation of the posts and pickets of Jharkhand Police's special units, such as the Jharkhand Jaguar, IRB, SIRB, and SAP, will be conducted to consider the deployment requirements, strength, and closure of unused or unnecessary posts, based on the sensitivity of Naxal, crime, and law and order issues.
A committee has been formed to conduct this review, chaired by the Inspector General of Police, Jharkhand Jaguar, Ranchi, and comprising the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jaguar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, JAP, and Superintendent of Police, SIB.
This committee will coordinate with the regional police chiefs of the respective districts and paramilitary officers to prepare a detailed report on the posts and provide it to Police Headquarters, Jharkhand.
Under this order, the Jharkhand Police will be required to re-evaluate its strategy and deployments for anti-Naxal operations to better manage resources and maintain security in sensitive areas. This re-evaluation will help deploy security forces more effectively and in a targeted manner, helping to control Naxalism and other crimes.
