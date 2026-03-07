ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Launches e-Zero FIR Service In Uttarakhand, Announces Rs 427 Crore Projects In Haridwar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses an event marking four years of the Uttarakhand government in Haridwar on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Haridwar: The Uttarakhand government completed four years in office on Saturday. The government organised several celebratory events across the state. At a function held in Haridwar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the programme and announced development projects worth Rs 427 crore for the district.

During the event, Shah also launched the e-Zero FIR service in Uttarakhand, a digital facility that allows citizens to register certain complaints without visiting a police station.

The union home minister inaugurated the service by pressing a digital button. He said that under the system, e-Zero FIRs can be registered through the toll-free helpline number 1930 in cases related to cybercrime.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented Shah with a copy of the first e-Zero FIR registered in Almora district.

Shah also handed over appointment letters to five newly recruited constables of the Uttarakhand Police. The state recently recruited around 2,000 constables as part of its latest police recruitment drive.

During the programme, citizenship certificates were also distributed under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to five Hindus who had migrated to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.