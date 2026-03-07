Amit Shah Launches e-Zero FIR Service In Uttarakhand, Announces Rs 427 Crore Projects In Haridwar
During the event, Shah also launched the e-Zero FIR service in Uttarakhand, a digital facility that allows citizens to register certain complaints online.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Haridwar: The Uttarakhand government completed four years in office on Saturday. The government organised several celebratory events across the state. At a function held in Haridwar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the programme and announced development projects worth Rs 427 crore for the district.
During the event, Shah also launched the e-Zero FIR service in Uttarakhand, a digital facility that allows citizens to register certain complaints without visiting a police station.
The union home minister inaugurated the service by pressing a digital button. He said that under the system, e-Zero FIRs can be registered through the toll-free helpline number 1930 in cases related to cybercrime.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented Shah with a copy of the first e-Zero FIR registered in Almora district.
Shah also handed over appointment letters to five newly recruited constables of the Uttarakhand Police. The state recently recruited around 2,000 constables as part of its latest police recruitment drive.
During the programme, citizenship certificates were also distributed under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to five Hindus who had migrated to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
Among those who received citizenship were Shailesh from Balochistan, Jaspal Kumar from Pakistan, Durga Rajput from Pakistan, and Hanseri Bai from Afghanistan, officials said.
Shah also laid the foundation stones and inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 1,100 crore across the state digitally.
On the occasion, he released a book titled Vikalp Rahit Sankalp featuring development initiative undertaken during Dhami’s tenure as Chief Minister. The book has been edited by Girija Shankar Joshi.
The e-Zero FIR facility is part of an initiative by the Union Home Ministry under the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) to make reporting cybercrime easier. Victims can now register complaints through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) or by calling the 1930 helpline, without visiting a police station.
Once an e-Zero FIR is registered, it must be converted into a regular FIR within three days. The facility was first introduced in Delhi and has now been rolled out in Uttarakhand. Officials said the service is primarily meant for cyber fraud cases involving amounts of more than Rs 10 lakh, which will help victims to report crimes from anywhere.
