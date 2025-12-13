ETV Bharat / state

Home Minister Amit Shah In Chhattisgarh To Attend Closing Ceremony Of Bastar Olympics 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Raipur for the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics 2025. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, late Friday night to attend the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics 2025. He was received at Mana Airport by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

Today, he will travel to Bastar to participate in the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics.

Amit Shah’s Bastar Visit Schedule

Amit Shah's schedule includes attending morning programmes at a resort, then heading to Jagdalpur to attend the Bastar Olympics closing ceremony from 2.45 pm to 4.45 pm, before departing for Delhi.

Notably, Amit Shah also attended the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics last year and promised to return this year.

The Chief Minister called Amit Shah’s presence at the closing ceremony historic and symbolic of Bastar’s transformation. In a post on X, Sai referred to Chhattisgarh as Lord Shri Ram's maternal ancestral land and said that wherever Lord Raghuvir is present, auspiciousness follows.

He said Bastar, once associated with unrest and struggle, has now become a symbol of enthusiasm, confidence and cultural pride through the Bastar Olympics.

The Union Home Minister emphasised that the Bastar Olympics illustrate the region’s development, providing youth with new opportunities and helping shift Bastar’s reputation from one of conflict to one of nurturing sporting talent.

Mary Kom Meets Deputy CM, Praises Bastar Olympics

International boxing icon Mary Kom, who is attending the Bastar Olympics 2025, met Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao in Nava Raipur. The two discussed sports development and athlete support.