Home Minister Amit Shah In Chhattisgarh To Attend Closing Ceremony Of Bastar Olympics 2025
The annual Bastar Olympics marks a symbolic shift in the region, bringing together athletes, officials and rehabilitated youth on a single platform.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 10:50 AM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, late Friday night to attend the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics 2025. He was received at Mana Airport by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.
Today, he will travel to Bastar to participate in the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics.
Amit Shah’s Bastar Visit Schedule
Amit Shah's schedule includes attending morning programmes at a resort, then heading to Jagdalpur to attend the Bastar Olympics closing ceremony from 2.45 pm to 4.45 pm, before departing for Delhi.
Notably, Amit Shah also attended the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics last year and promised to return this year.
The Chief Minister called Amit Shah’s presence at the closing ceremony historic and symbolic of Bastar’s transformation. In a post on X, Sai referred to Chhattisgarh as Lord Shri Ram's maternal ancestral land and said that wherever Lord Raghuvir is present, auspiciousness follows.
He said Bastar, once associated with unrest and struggle, has now become a symbol of enthusiasm, confidence and cultural pride through the Bastar Olympics.
The Union Home Minister emphasised that the Bastar Olympics illustrate the region’s development, providing youth with new opportunities and helping shift Bastar’s reputation from one of conflict to one of nurturing sporting talent.
Mary Kom Meets Deputy CM, Praises Bastar Olympics
International boxing icon Mary Kom, who is attending the Bastar Olympics 2025, met Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao in Nava Raipur. The two discussed sports development and athlete support.
Mary Kom arrived in Chhattisgarh on December 11 to attend divisional-level competitions in Jagdalpur and encouraged players. Praising her achievements, Deputy CM Sao said she had brought glory to India on the world stage through her hard work and determination despite hardships, and that her presence would inspire Bastar’s young athletes.
Mary Kom also lauded the Bastar Olympics, saying that seeing players from remote villages reminded her of her early days.
She said, "The Bastar Olympics is an excellent platform for local youth to showcase their talent. The Chhattisgarh government is doing commendable work to promote sports and athletes. In the coming years, players from here will surely win medals at the international level."
Bastar Olympics: Platform For Mainstreaming Youth
The Bastar Olympics is an annual initiative organised by the Chhattisgarh Sports and Youth Welfare Department that provides an inclusive platform for youth, including victims of Naxal violence, to showcase their sporting talent and contribute to positive social change.
Surrendered Naxalite player Veti Ganga, who participated in the Bastar Olympics, thanked both the Central and state governments. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I surrendered this year and joined the mainstream. Now I am feeling very good. I thank the Central and state governments. I am very happy after participating in the Bastar Olympics."
Bastar Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) P Sundarraj said the Olympics are helping the region gain a new, positive identity. He noted that Naxalite activities are steadily declining and that a normal and positive situation is developing in the Bastar division.
He added that more than 750 players from all seven districts are participating, including members of the 'Nua Baat' team, which comprises surrendered and rehabilitated Maoist cadres and Naxal violence victims. "Such programmes are becoming a strong medium for reintegration into society," he said.
Last year, during his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Bastar Olympics, calling it a "new revolution".
