ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah In Birbhum: People Will Reply To Bombs With Votes, Will Form 'Double-Engine' Government In Bengal

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress, saying that the people of West Bengal will reply to bombs with votes and that the BJP will form a 'double-engine' government in the state after the Assembly elections.

Addressing an election rally at Mayureshwar in Birbhum district in support of BJP candidate Dudhkumar Mondal, Shah alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trying to terrorise the majority community in the state.

Meanwhile, just 30 kilometres away in Suri, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also held a rally, where she hit back with equal force. She dismissed the BJP's ambitions, asserting that her party would secure more than 226 seats in the elections. "With the force of Delhi and with the Dilli ka Laddu, you will never be able to conquer Bengal," she said, mocking the BJP's reliance on central power.

She also alleged that after the CAA, the BJP is attempting to implement NRC.

She claimed the BJP is trying to change Bengal’s history. The TMC supremo targeted the BJP, saying that many posts in the army are vacant. She demanded that the BJP government publish statistics on how many jobs have been created in the past 12 years.

Amit Shah, on the other hand, took a direct aim at the Trinamool Congress. He alleged, "Even when poor people try to build a home, they are forced to pay money to Mamata's goons. This state is plagued by 'cut-money' and 'syndicate raj'."

"Find the 'lotus' symbol on the voting machine. Bid 'tata-bye' to Mamata. After May 4, a 'double-engine' government will be formed in Bengal, and a new era of development will begin," Shah said.

Shah alleged that BJP workers in Birbhum have been persecuted for a long time. "The Trinamool has committed great atrocities in Mayureswar. Our workers have been beaten up. On April 23, let no one sit idle at home. Step out and cast your vote," Shah said.

He also issued a stern warning saying that after May 5, the culprits would be hunted down and thrown in jail.

Shah also launched a fierce attack on Trinamool on the issue of atrocities against women in the state. He said, "There is a woman chief minister, yet women are not safe even in her own state. If the BJP comes to power, women will be secure."