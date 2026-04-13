Amit Shah In Birbhum: People Will Reply To Bombs With Votes, Will Form 'Double-Engine' Government In Bengal
Mamata hits back, says BJP will never be able to conquer Bengal with the force of Delhi, reports Avishek Dutta Roy
Published : April 13, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress, saying that the people of West Bengal will reply to bombs with votes and that the BJP will form a 'double-engine' government in the state after the Assembly elections.
Addressing an election rally at Mayureshwar in Birbhum district in support of BJP candidate Dudhkumar Mondal, Shah alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trying to terrorise the majority community in the state.
Meanwhile, just 30 kilometres away in Suri, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also held a rally, where she hit back with equal force. She dismissed the BJP's ambitions, asserting that her party would secure more than 226 seats in the elections. "With the force of Delhi and with the Dilli ka Laddu, you will never be able to conquer Bengal," she said, mocking the BJP's reliance on central power.
She also alleged that after the CAA, the BJP is attempting to implement NRC.
She claimed the BJP is trying to change Bengal’s history. The TMC supremo targeted the BJP, saying that many posts in the army are vacant. She demanded that the BJP government publish statistics on how many jobs have been created in the past 12 years.
Amit Shah, on the other hand, took a direct aim at the Trinamool Congress. He alleged, "Even when poor people try to build a home, they are forced to pay money to Mamata's goons. This state is plagued by 'cut-money' and 'syndicate raj'."
"Find the 'lotus' symbol on the voting machine. Bid 'tata-bye' to Mamata. After May 4, a 'double-engine' government will be formed in Bengal, and a new era of development will begin," Shah said.
Shah alleged that BJP workers in Birbhum have been persecuted for a long time. "The Trinamool has committed great atrocities in Mayureswar. Our workers have been beaten up. On April 23, let no one sit idle at home. Step out and cast your vote," Shah said.
He also issued a stern warning saying that after May 5, the culprits would be hunted down and thrown in jail.
Shah also launched a fierce attack on Trinamool on the issue of atrocities against women in the state. He said, "There is a woman chief minister, yet women are not safe even in her own state. If the BJP comes to power, women will be secure."
Shah also attacked the state government over the non-implementation of central schemes. He said, "Modiji has allocated crores of rupees for the 'Jal Jeevan Mission'. However, that money never reached the common people. Where did that money go? It was siphoned off by the Trinamool's goons."
He also took a jibe at local development efforts, remarking sarcastically, "The roads built here are so flimsy that you could simply tear them up with your bare hands!"
On the Santiniketan issue, Shah said, "Rabindranath Tagore's residence has been demolished. Those who are incapable of safeguarding Bengal's culture are unfit to lead the state."
However, highlighting the achievements of the Union government, he said, "Modi ji has secured UNESCO recognition for Santiniketan and has accorded the status of 'classical language' to Bengali."
Earlier, in another meeting, Amit Shah had stated that his party will never allow former Trinamool leader Humayun Kabir to build a Babri Masjid in West Bengal.
Shah is slated to address another public rally in Khayrasol, Birbhum. Subsequently, he is set to hold a public meeting and a roadshow in Paschim Bardhaman.
Earlier, taking the stage in Bolpur, Amit Shah himself issued instructions to relax the security protocols.
"Allow everyone to enter without any security checks, do not stop anyone," he told security personnel.
This directive from him sparked a wave of jubilation among the party workers and supporters gathered at the venue.
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