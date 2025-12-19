ETV Bharat / state

Home Guard Recruitment Test In Odisha Sparks Debate Over Unemployment In Country

File photo of candidates taking the Home Guard recruitment exam ( ETV Bharat )

Sambalpur: Huge turnout of job aspirants for the Home Guard recruitment examination in Odisha’s Sambalpur district has sparked a political debate with the Congress terming it as evidence of rising unemployment in the country. A video that went viral on social media shows thousands of candidates writing the exam for recruitment of 187 Home Guard posts on December 16 under open sky at Hirakud airstrip. According to police, over 8,000 candidates appeared for the test.

The controversy erupted after Sambalpur Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Bhamu shared drone visuals of the examination on social media platform X, showcasing the large gathering of candidates. The video was widely circulated online following which the Congress termed it as evidence of rising unemployment in the country.

