ETV Bharat / state

Home Guard Arrested In Jalgaon For Creating Fake Account Of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Mohammad Junaid Shaikh Kutubuddin, a resident of Tajnagar, Nashirabad has been arrested by Chennai West Zone Cyber ​​Crime Police for creating a fake social media account of Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay and posted AI generated videos on them ( ETV Bharat )

Jalgaon: A case involving a Home Guard creating a fake social media account in the name of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is now being investigated by Chennai police. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is also the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party.

The fake social media account was used to circulate videos that were generated using Artifical Intelligence (AI) , digital photos, and various posts. It has now been traced to Nashirabad in the Jalgaon district.

A team from the Chennai West Zone Cyber ​​Crime Police is now investigating the matter. This team of police arrived in Nashirabad and carried out a major operation around 10:00 PM on Tuesday. A Home Guard from Nashirabad has been arrested in connection with this case.

The arrested individual has been identified as Mohammad Junaid Shaikh Kutubuddin, a resident of Tajnagar, Nashirabad. Investigations revealed, he usd AI technology to create videos and various posts circulated through several social media accounts linked to his name. A case was registered at a police station in Chennai on September 5.

Cyber crime

The Chennai Cyber ​​Crime Police began investigating the social media accounts, their IP address, usage pattern, digital evidence, and the movements of the individual involved. During the investigations, digital leads pointed towards Nashirabad. Consequently, a team from the Chennai West Zone Cyber ​​Crime Police arrived in Nashirabad. With the assistance of the local police, Mohammad Junaid Shaikh Kutubuddin was detained and questioned at the Nashirabad police station.

Yogita Narkhede, Assistant Police Inspector at the Nashirabad police station, provided details regarding the operation, and confirmed the individual was taken to Chennai for the investigation of the case. Narkhede confirmed Kutubuddin was formally arrested on Tuesday night itself.