Home Guard Arrested In Jalgaon For Creating Fake Account Of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
Investigators are probing the specific text and videos that have been circulated to assess the underlying motive
Published : September 9, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Jalgaon: A case involving a Home Guard creating a fake social media account in the name of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is now being investigated by Chennai police. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is also the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party.
The fake social media account was used to circulate videos that were generated using Artifical Intelligence (AI) , digital photos, and various posts. It has now been traced to Nashirabad in the Jalgaon district.
A team from the Chennai West Zone Cyber Crime Police is now investigating the matter. This team of police arrived in Nashirabad and carried out a major operation around 10:00 PM on Tuesday. A Home Guard from Nashirabad has been arrested in connection with this case.
The arrested individual has been identified as Mohammad Junaid Shaikh Kutubuddin, a resident of Tajnagar, Nashirabad. Investigations revealed, he usd AI technology to create videos and various posts circulated through several social media accounts linked to his name. A case was registered at a police station in Chennai on September 5.
Cyber crime
The Chennai Cyber Crime Police began investigating the social media accounts, their IP address, usage pattern, digital evidence, and the movements of the individual involved. During the investigations, digital leads pointed towards Nashirabad. Consequently, a team from the Chennai West Zone Cyber Crime Police arrived in Nashirabad. With the assistance of the local police, Mohammad Junaid Shaikh Kutubuddin was detained and questioned at the Nashirabad police station.
Yogita Narkhede, Assistant Police Inspector at the Nashirabad police station, provided details regarding the operation, and confirmed the individual was taken to Chennai for the investigation of the case. Narkhede confirmed Kutubuddin was formally arrested on Tuesday night itself.
Investigations
Cyber authorities are treating this case seriously as it involves the creation of a fake social media account in the name of a prominent political figure and the dissemination of AI-generated content through that fake account. Investigators are probing the specific text, and videos that have been circulated to assess the underlying motive. The cyber cell police are also looking beyond just the creation of a fake account. They are digging deeper to see if a larger digital network is involved from the darker portals.
Cyber police are gathering details on the mobile numbers or email IDs used to create the account, the locations from where they operated, the timeframe during which content was uploaded, and the reach of that content.
Larger network?
The cyber cell police have now seized all the IP logs, mobile phones, email IDs, social media accounts, linked to the fake accounts. They are also tracking all the mobile numbers that are connected, various digital devices, and other electronic evidence that are crucial to this cyber crime investigation.
Consequently, the digital devices that were in Kutubuddin's possession are also being scrutinised. Authorities will also investigate whether other individuals were involved in creating and running the fake account.