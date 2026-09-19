Home Guard Held For Brutally Attacking Woman After Video Goes Viral; KTR Slams Telangana Police
A case has been registered against the home guard, who has also been dismissed from service.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: A home guard, Anand, was arrested and dismissed from service after a video went viral, which shows that he brutally attacked a woman. The incident occurred at the Hafizpet railway station on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
Anand brutally dragged a woman by her hair. The incident was filmed on mobile phones and posted on social media. The locals contended that if the woman committed a mistake, she should be punished by law. Locals expressed anguish over the inhumane act of the home guard. They demanded that top police officials take strict action against this home guard.
The Telangana Director General of Police CV Anand took immediate cognizance of the issue. "Such behaviour by our staff, whatever be the rank and whatever be the provocation, cannot be forgiven. It is abominable and in total disregard of all instructions and training. Enquiry has revealed that this home guard is on deputation to the Railway Police force and is not with the local police. He will be removed from service and also a case will be booked and criminal action will be initiated. I have asked CP Cyberabad to act immediately," the Telangana DGP said in a post on X on Saturday morning.
Such behaviour by our staff , whatever be the rank and whatever be the provocation , cannot be forgiven . It is abominable and in total disregard of all instructions and training .Enquiry has revealed that this home guard is on deputation to the Railway Police force and is not… https://t.co/kffbnKEl2L— CV Anand IPS (@CVAnandIPS) September 19, 2026
Anand was deputed at Hafizpet railway station. A case was registered against him at the Miyapur police station.
Cyberabad Police Commissioner Ramesh Reddy said Anand has been dismissed from service and has been arrested. He has instructed the staff to treat citizens with courtesy. The CP warned that such incidents will not be ignored under any circumstances.
According to the locals, Anand indiscriminately attacked a woman near Hafizpet railway station on Friday. They said Anand attacked the woman after she got into an argument with him.
BRS Executive President and former Minister KT Ramarao (KTR) also responded to this. He slammed the Telangana Police saying they are no less than street-side goons.
https://t.co/NEZsAOdnPg pic.twitter.com/iIuyboVgfB— CV Anand IPS (@CVAnandIPS) September 19, 2026
In a post on X, KTR said, "To everyone who is aghast over the viral video of a woman being dragged by Telangana police, let me tell you one thing - unfortunately, today, Telangana police is not a force that common people recognise anymore."
"Impunity and arrogance is now their trademark. They will be in a deep slumber for nine days if a Union Minister’s son is accused in POCSO. They will be on mute if an MP’s son rams down and kills a poor girl from Odisha. They will escort goons to attack a former CM with special rope parties. They will assault, pull hair and sarees of female MLAs," added KTR, who is an MLA from Sircilla constituency.
"They will stop a little girl from going to school and terrorize her. But for public and political opponents - they are no less than street side goons in uniforms. Everyday there will be broad day-light murders, law and order will be in the gutters but they will be busy playing political games. Dear honest brothers and sisters of Telangana Police, is this what you signed up for?," he added.
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