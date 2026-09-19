ETV Bharat / state

Home Guard Held For Brutally Attacking Woman After Video Goes Viral; KTR Slams Telangana Police

Anand was arrested by Telangana Police ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: A home guard, Anand, was arrested and dismissed from service after a video went viral, which shows that he brutally attacked a woman. The incident occurred at the Hafizpet railway station on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Anand brutally dragged a woman by her hair. The incident was filmed on mobile phones and posted on social media. The locals contended that if the woman committed a mistake, she should be punished by law. Locals expressed anguish over the inhumane act of the home guard. They demanded that top police officials take strict action against this home guard. The Telangana Director General of Police CV Anand took immediate cognizance of the issue. "Such behaviour by our staff, whatever be the rank and whatever be the provocation, cannot be forgiven. It is abominable and in total disregard of all instructions and training. Enquiry has revealed that this home guard is on deputation to the Railway Police force and is not with the local police. He will be removed from service and also a case will be booked and criminal action will be initiated. I have asked CP Cyberabad to act immediately," the Telangana DGP said in a post on X on Saturday morning. Anand was deputed at Hafizpet railway station. A case was registered against him at the Miyapur police station.