ETV Bharat / state

'Home At Last': Odia Marine Officer Recounts Ordeal Amid War At Strait Of Hormuz

Cuttack: Marine officer from Odisha, Ashok Dixit, who recently returned from the Strait of Hormuz, recounted his 36-day ordeal at sea amid the Middle East tensions, where missile threats, naval restrictions and constant alerts made survival an uphill task.

Dixit was stuck in the sea while returning to India in a ship carrying liquified petroleum gas. Life at sea amid the war was tough as missiles flew above his vessel and around it. If the hostilities had not broken out, Dixit would have reached India in his vessel on February 27. "But all plans went awry and we could see missile strikes in front of us. If our vessel had been struck, we would not have returned," Dixit said.

He said the day after his vessel was loaded with liquified petroleum gas, the Strait of Hormuz was closed. "It was decided to anchor in the middle of the sea. After two or four days, the situation became unbearable as communication came to a halt," Dixit said.

The marine officer said the biggest concern for him and the others on the vessel was food and water. "A ship usually has 15 to 20 days of food in stock. We did not know when the war will end and the Strait of Hormuz would open," said Dixit. He said amid the restrictions on communication, the crew of the vessel vowed to manage and feed on whatever was available. It was strict rationing so that the crew did not run out of essentials, he said.