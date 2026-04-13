'Hologram Thalapathy': TVK Candidate Deploys Vijay's 3D Image To Reach Out To Voters In Tamil Nadu
Vinoth Ravi, TVK candidate for Kumbakonam has deployed the hologram which has been created to appear as though Vijay is speaking in support of him.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
Thanjavur: Amid the intense campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, a 3D hologram created using AI of Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay is garnering significant interest among people.
The hologram, deployed by TVK candidate for Kumbakonam, Vinoth Ravi, redefines the political campaign in the state where candidates across various constituencies are reaching out to people for votes. Specifically, a four-way contest is unfolding in Tamil Nadu, involving the two major alliances—the Dradida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam—along with the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) led by Seeman and the TVK, led by Vijay.
Prominent leaders—including Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, and BJP representatives such as State President Nainar Nagendran, Annamalai, and Tamilisai Soundararajan, as well as Naam Tamilar Katchi's Chief Coordinator Seeman are actively campaigning on the ground in support of their respective candidates.
Vijay commenced his election campaign after filing his nomination papers for Perambur constituency. However, the massive crowds gathering to catch a glimpse of the actor and politician has created logistical challenges, hindering his ability to conduct an unhindered campaign. Consequently, several campaign events could not be executed as planned and have had to be cancelled.
Although Vijay has been unable to attend campaign rallies in person, the party's candidates in their respective constituencies are continuing with their efforts. In this backdrop, the initiative undertaken by Vinoth, has captured everyone's attention.
Video messages of prominent political leaders during election campaigns are common. Technology is increasingly being leveraged for such purposes, often due to factors such as time constraints and the intense pressures of the election season. Vinoth, in such circumstances, has made full use of technology so that his leader can reach out to the masses even if he is not present among them.
Holography is a technology that utilizes laser light to record and subsequently project a three-dimensional (3D) image of an object or a person. Vijay's hologram has been created to appear as though he is speaking in support of the candidate. A rehearsal for this demonstration was conducted in Kumbakonam.
At a time when the advancement of AI technology is exerting its influence across various sectors, its application within the electoral arena has captured the attention of many. Having obtained due permission from the Returning Officer, TVK functionaries from the Kumbakonam East district have planned to utilize Vijay's holographic campaign during the final three days of the election campaign.
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