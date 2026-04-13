ETV Bharat / state

'Hologram Thalapathy': TVK Candidate Deploys Vijay's 3D Image To Reach Out To Voters In Tamil Nadu

Thanjavur: Amid the intense campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, a 3D hologram created using AI of Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay is garnering significant interest among people.

The hologram, deployed by TVK candidate for Kumbakonam, Vinoth Ravi, redefines the political campaign in the state where candidates across various constituencies are reaching out to people for votes. Specifically, a four-way contest is unfolding in Tamil Nadu, involving the two major alliances—the Dradida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam—along with the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) led by Seeman and the TVK, led by Vijay.

Prominent leaders—including Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, and BJP representatives such as State President Nainar Nagendran, Annamalai, and Tamilisai Soundararajan, as well as Naam Tamilar Katchi's Chief Coordinator Seeman are actively campaigning on the ground in support of their respective candidates.

Vijay commenced his election campaign after filing his nomination papers for Perambur constituency. However, the massive crowds gathering to catch a glimpse of the actor and politician has created logistical challenges, hindering his ability to conduct an unhindered campaign. Consequently, several campaign events could not be executed as planned and have had to be cancelled.