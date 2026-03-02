Holika Dahan 2026: Delhi Deploys 90 Fire Tenders, QRVs Across City
Holika programmes will be held with special arrangements to ensure that fire tenders are dispatched from the nearest station within 1 minute of an alert.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
By Dhananjay Verma
New Delhi: Extensive arrangements have been made in the national capital today, March 2, to prevent possible fire incidents and ensure swift response during Holika Dahan. The Delhi Fire Service has issued a high alert across the city and plans to pre-deploy fire tenders at more than 90 sensitive locations to enable immediate response in emergencies.
Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said the department is fully alert, considering the increased risk of fire incidents during Holika Dahan. He noted that as temperatures rise, the likelihood of fires also increases. Thousands of Holika Dahan events are planned across the capital on March 2 and March 3 with special preparations. Fire tenders will be dispatched within one minute of any alert.
Delhi has 66 fire stations, and in addition to these, fire tenders will be stationed in crowded and sensitive areas from the evening onwards to ensure quick response and prevent major damage.
Special arrangements have been made to ensure access to narrow lanes and densely populated areas. The Delhi Fire Service has deployed Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs) at 24 locations. These smaller, faster vehicles can reach areas where larger fire tenders struggle.
The Delhi Fire Service operates about 250 fire tenders, 24 QRVs, and has over 2,480 trained personnel. All 66 fire stations remain on 24-hour alert. During emergencies, fire teams are dispatched within one minute during the day and two minutes at night.
As Holika Dahan usually continues late into the night and involves large gatherings across intersections, colonies, parks, and streets, the risk of fire accidents remains. Malik appealed to citizens to follow safety norms, avoid placing flammable materials near the fire and immediately dial the fire helpline 101 in case of emergencies. He said the aim is to ensure a minimum response time and conduct the festival safely.
