ETV Bharat / state

Holika Dahan 2026: Delhi Deploys 90 Fire Tenders, QRVs Across City

By Dhananjay Verma

New Delhi: Extensive arrangements have been made in the national capital today, March 2, to prevent possible fire incidents and ensure swift response during Holika Dahan. The Delhi Fire Service has issued a high alert across the city and plans to pre-deploy fire tenders at more than 90 sensitive locations to enable immediate response in emergencies.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said the department is fully alert, considering the increased risk of fire incidents during Holika Dahan. He noted that as temperatures rise, the likelihood of fires also increases. Thousands of Holika Dahan events are planned across the capital on March 2 and March 3 with special preparations. Fire tenders will be dispatched within one minute of any alert.

Delhi has 66 fire stations, and in addition to these, fire tenders will be stationed in crowded and sensitive areas from the evening onwards to ensure quick response and prevent major damage.