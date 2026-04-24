ETV Bharat / state

Holiday Carnival Begins At Ramoji Film City, Will Conclude On June 7

Children enjoying the on the opening day of the Holiday Carnival at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Thursday (ETV Bharat)

Mayalok provides an opportunity to see the magic behind the sets of famous films firsthand. The way the film is made... the skill and creativity in the design of the sets are a sight for tourists to see.

The entertainment programs organised in the evening are captivating the hearts of the children. The Ramoji Film City Holiday Carnival, which combines entertainment and fun in the world of cinema, has been captivating the minds of tourists since opening day. This holiday carnival, which continues with many special attractions, has many arrangements like the Musical Glow Garden, the new Mayalok, the Carnival Parade, and these are enchanting the tourists.

Hyderabad: The Holiday Carnival at Ramoji Film City began with a bang on Thursday. It will entertain tourists for 46 days till June 7. The programs will continue till 9 PM.

The carnival parade continues with colourful decorations, floats, and the hustle and bustle of artists in various costumes. Tourists who have come with family members and relatives... are having an unforgettable experience by dancing to the thrilling music in this carnival parade.

The Beauties of the Musical Glow Garden

The Musical Glow Garden, decorated based on the theme of the film, is the cynosure of eyes. The pleasant atmosphere of music mixed with the lights is touching the minds of tourists.

Holiday Carnival started at the Ramoji Film City on Thursday (ETV Bharat)

A world of dreams right before your eyes

The surroundings of Ramoji Film City share the feeling of a world of dreams coming before your eyes, with the combination of natural beauty and wonderful lighting. The gardens and roads are illuminated in colourful electric lights, leaving tourists with sweet memories as if they are wandering in a world of imagination.

To stay and enjoy...

For tourists who flock to the Ramoji Film City Holiday Carnival, various types of hotel packages from luxury to budget are available in the Film City. They have been provided with the opportunity to stay in a suitable hotel and enjoy this holiday carnival with family and friends. In addition, special evening packages are available for those who want to enjoy their holidays in a new way in Film City in the evening. For more details, visit the website www.ramojifilmcity.com or call 76598 76598.