Holiday And Weekend Rush Pushes Private Bus Fares Up, BMTC Steps In With Extra Services
Private bus fares from Bengaluru surged sharply ahead of the long weekend, forcing passengers to pay double or more to reach their hometowns.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
Bengaluru: As thousands of people prepare to travel to their hometowns and tourist destinations from Bengaluru, private bus operators have sharply increased ticket prices.
The long weekend includes the fourth Saturday (January 24), Sunday (January 25) and Monday (Republic Day, January 26), leading to heavy demand for intercity travel. Passengers say private bus fares have doubled and, in some cases, risen even higher. Routes such as Bengaluru to Mangaluru, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, Shivamogga and Karwar have seen steep hikes.
Tickets that usually cost between Rs 500 and Rs 1,200 are now being sold for Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, depending on the route and bus type. Many travellers said they had no option but to pay the increased prices to reach their hometowns. Some buses charge around Rs 10,000 on routes such as Hubballi-Belagavi.
Ibrahim, who is travelling to Mangaluru, said, "A ticket that normally costs around Rs 700 is now more than Rs 2,000. Every holiday season, private bus operators do this, leaving passengers helpless."
Mujeeb, heading to Hubballi, echoed the concern. He said, "The fares are unpredictable. We plan our travel based on normal prices, but suddenly everything doubles."
BMTC And KSRTC Increase Services
To handle the holiday rush, the state transport department has increased the frequency of government bus services. Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) are running more buses on routes across Karnataka. Officials said this offers travellers a cheaper option after private bus fares rose.
On Friday night, 265 BMTC buses are operating to various districts. On Saturday, over 500 BMTC buses are expected to be pressed into service based on demand. Priority is being given to KSRTC services, and BMTC buses are being deployed wherever additional buses are required.
A transport department official said the number of buses on each route depends on passenger demand. "Wherever there is a heavy rush, more BMTC buses will be introduced. This will ensure people are not stranded or forced to pay unreasonable fares," the official said.
Travellers ask why private bus fares keep rising even after repeated warnings from authorities. Pavan, a traveller to Udupi, said, "This happens every festival and holiday. There must be a system to control ticket prices."
Jayasimha, heading to Coorg, added that, for salaried families in Bengaluru, the increased costs become a burden, and holidays instead mean financial stress.
Madhu Bhushan from Mangaluru said the state government should act. "Private operators take advantage of public need. The transport department must intervene and fix limits," he said.
