Holiday And Weekend Rush Pushes Private Bus Fares Up, BMTC Steps In With Extra Services

Bengaluru: As thousands of people prepare to travel to their hometowns and tourist destinations from Bengaluru, private bus operators have sharply increased ticket prices.

The long weekend includes the fourth Saturday (January 24), Sunday (January 25) and Monday (Republic Day, January 26), leading to heavy demand for intercity travel. Passengers say private bus fares have doubled and, in some cases, risen even higher. Routes such as Bengaluru to Mangaluru, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, Shivamogga and Karwar have seen steep hikes.

Tickets that usually cost between Rs 500 and Rs 1,200 are now being sold for Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, depending on the route and bus type. Many travellers said they had no option but to pay the increased prices to reach their hometowns. Some buses charge around Rs 10,000 on routes such as Hubballi-Belagavi.

Ibrahim, who is travelling to Mangaluru, said, "A ticket that normally costs around Rs 700 is now more than Rs 2,000. Every holiday season, private bus operators do this, leaving passengers helpless."

Mujeeb, heading to Hubballi, echoed the concern. He said, "The fares are unpredictable. We plan our travel based on normal prices, but suddenly everything doubles."

BMTC And KSRTC Increase Services