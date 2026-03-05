ETV Bharat / state

Holi Traffic Violations: Delhi Police Issue 4,929 Challans, 1,204 Booked For Drunk Driving

Of the total challans issued on Holi, the highest is from the western range where 969 traffic violations were reported.

Delhi Police have deployed several teams to ensure security on Holi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 5, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST

2 Min Read
New Delhi: The Delhi Police have issued a total of 4,924 challans for flouting traffic norms during Holi this year, police said on Thursday.

This included 1,204 challans for drunk driving and 3,725 for offences, including triple riding, riding without helmets, and rash driving. Special teams of the Delhi Traffic Police were deployed on the roads to maintain strict vigil and ensure road safety during the festival. The primary focus of the police was on those who, under the influence of alcohol, were risking their lives. This time, Delhi Police have adopted a zero tolerance policy and clarified that anarchy under the guise of festival will not be tolerated at any cost.

Delhi Police suspend licenses of drunk drivers (ETV Bharat)

Delhi Traffic Police have divided the entire area into five main ranges and conducted intensive checking. The highest challans came from western range, where 969 violators were booked.

RangeChallans
Western Range (West Delhi)969
Central Range (Central Delhi)884
Southern Range (South Delhi)857
Eastern Range (East Delhi)854
Northern Range (North Delhi)760
Total 4929

According to Additional CP, Traffic, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, this time more than 79 joint pickets were set up for checking. Along with the Delhi Traffic Police, district police personnel were also deployed at these pickets. The police not only issued challans but also initiated the process of suspending the driving licenses of drunk drivers for three months. Also, vehicles of several youths were seized for rash driving.

Delhi Police set up 79 joint pickets for checking (ETV Bharat)

To further strengthen security, the Delhi Police have launched Operation Trauma 4.0 before Holi to crackdown on miscreants. On the day of Holi, over 15,000 police personnel took charge of the streets while drone cameras monitored parks and 'Holika Dahan' sites to prevent untoward incidents. Due to the proactiveness of the police, there has been a significant decline in road accidents on Holi this time. Delhi Police have proved that their top priority is maintaining security and the rule of law.

