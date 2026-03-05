ETV Bharat / state

Holi Traffic Violations: Delhi Police Issue 4,929 Challans, 1,204 Booked For Drunk Driving

This included 1,204 challans for drunk driving and 3,725 for offences, including triple riding, riding without helmets, and rash driving. Special teams of the Delhi Traffic Police were deployed on the roads to maintain strict vigil and ensure road safety during the festival. The primary focus of the police was on those who, under the influence of alcohol, were risking their lives. This time, Delhi Police have adopted a zero tolerance policy and clarified that anarchy under the guise of festival will not be tolerated at any cost.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have issued a total of 4,924 challans for flouting traffic norms during Holi this year, police said on Thursday.

Delhi Traffic Police have divided the entire area into five main ranges and conducted intensive checking. The highest challans came from western range, where 969 violators were booked.

Range Challans Western Range (West Delhi) 969 Central Range (Central Delhi) 884 Southern Range (South Delhi) 857 Eastern Range (East Delhi) 854 Northern Range (North Delhi) 760 Total 4929

According to Additional CP, Traffic, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, this time more than 79 joint pickets were set up for checking. Along with the Delhi Traffic Police, district police personnel were also deployed at these pickets. The police not only issued challans but also initiated the process of suspending the driving licenses of drunk drivers for three months. Also, vehicles of several youths were seized for rash driving.

To further strengthen security, the Delhi Police have launched Operation Trauma 4.0 before Holi to crackdown on miscreants. On the day of Holi, over 15,000 police personnel took charge of the streets while drone cameras monitored parks and 'Holika Dahan' sites to prevent untoward incidents. Due to the proactiveness of the police, there has been a significant decline in road accidents on Holi this time. Delhi Police have proved that their top priority is maintaining security and the rule of law.