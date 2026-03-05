Over 20 Die In Drowning Incidents During Dhuleti Fest In Different Parts of Gujarat
Multiple drowning incidents in rivers, lakes, and canals across Gujarat during Dhuleti celebrations have left families in mourning and raise fresh safety concerns
Published : March 5, 2026 at 2:21 AM IST
Ahmedabad: The festival of Dhuleti turned into a day of mourning in Gujarat as more than 20 people, including youths and children, lost their lives in separate drowning incidents across rivers, lakes, and canals in different districts of the state.
In Surat, three young men drowned while bathing in the Kim River near Pansara village in Mangrol taluka during Dhuleti celebrations. After receiving information, Kosamba police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot. With the help of local swimmers, the bodies were recovered from deep waters after hours of effort. The deceased included two migrant youths and one local Gujarati youth.
Four young men from Ahmedabad’s Kubernagar area drowned while bathing near Kotarpur Nandigram along the Sabarmati Riverfront during the festival. Three died on the spot, while one succumbed during treatment. The deceased have been identified as Durgesh Koli, Sahil Koli, Sunny Yadav, and Piyush Mehrchandani.
In Mandal taluka’s Sitapur village of Ahmedabad district, three children drowned while bathing in Zholasar Lake. Their bodies were recovered after a search operation.
In Mahisagar district, four young men from the same village lost their lives after drowning in a lake near Raghavna Muvada village, close to Kothamba.
In Mehsana district, four youths had gone to bathe in the Sujalam Sufalam canal near Motidao. Two drowned while the other two were rescued safely with the help of locals and swimmers. Officials, including the Mehsana rural mamlatdar, reached the site following the incident.
In a separate incident on Thol Road in Kadi, Mehsana district, a youth drowned in the Narmada canal near the Sindhvai Mata temple. He reportedly slipped into a smaller adjoining canal while bathing after playing Dhuleti.
In Aravalli district, two youths from Dhansura taluka drowned in the Mazum River near Jalamapur. The deceased have been identified as Anandbhai Lalabhai Khant of Gulabpura and Ranjitsinh Jayantisinh Dabhi of Butal village. Their bodies were recovered by local residents.
In Malpur area of Aravalli district, two minor boys drowned in Navla village. With the assistance of local swimmers, the fire department recovered their bodies and sent them to hospital. The victims, Raichand Damor and Jaimin Damor, were students of Classes 5 and 6.
A 20-year-old youth drowned while bathing in the Shetrunji River near Vittalpur of Amreli district, during Dhuleti celebrations. The fire department recovered the body. The deceased has been identified as Sameer Maheshbhai Solanki, a resident of Amreli outskirts.
