ETV Bharat / state

Over 20 Die In Drowning Incidents During Dhuleti Fest In Different Parts of Gujarat

Ahmedabad: The festival of Dhuleti turned into a day of mourning in Gujarat as more than 20 people, including youths and children, lost their lives in separate drowning incidents across rivers, lakes, and canals in different districts of the state.

In Surat, three young men drowned while bathing in the Kim River near Pansara village in Mangrol taluka during Dhuleti celebrations. After receiving information, Kosamba police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot. With the help of local swimmers, the bodies were recovered from deep waters after hours of effort. The deceased included two migrant youths and one local Gujarati youth.

Four young men from Ahmedabad’s Kubernagar area drowned while bathing near Kotarpur Nandigram along the Sabarmati Riverfront during the festival. Three died on the spot, while one succumbed during treatment. The deceased have been identified as Durgesh Koli, Sahil Koli, Sunny Yadav, and Piyush Mehrchandani.

In Mandal taluka’s Sitapur village of Ahmedabad district, three children drowned while bathing in Zholasar Lake. Their bodies were recovered after a search operation.

In Mahisagar district, four young men from the same village lost their lives after drowning in a lake near Raghavna Muvada village, close to Kothamba.