ETV Bharat / state

Holi Celebrations Of Government Employees And Pensioners In Uttar Pradesh Turn Damp Squib Because Of Delay In Payments

Lucknow: Holi celebrations have turned damp squib for lakhs of government employees and pensioners across Uttar Pradesh since they did not get their salaries and pensions on time. These include both permanent and contractual employees. The delay in payments is said to be on account of the laxity of certain officials, coupled with technical glitches in the banking system.

Sources have particularly pointed to the glitch in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) e-Kuber portal that has had an impact across the state, delaying salary and pension payments just before Holi celebrations.

It was disclosed that on account of the ongoing holidays, salaries will not be credited before March 5. Uttar Pradesh has approximately 18 lakh employees, which include both contractual and permanent employees. In addition to these are around four lakh pensioners. Sources said that except for around three lakh persons, payments of all the others have not been credited.

Sources said that this is despite Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s clear instructions that employees' salaries and pensions should be credited to their accounts before the festival. This led to arrangements being made to transfer funds from treasuries on Saturday itself.

Traditionally, the money is deposited in the accounts of the pensioners on the first of every month. This time, the transfer was made earlier, keeping the festival in view.

Chief Treasury Officer Vinod Kumar Singh said that the salary and pension amount was transferred by his department to the e-Kuber portal at 1 pm, and the software even displayed an ‘OK’ message, but due to a technical issue with the portal, the funds were not transferred to the bank accounts of the employees and the pensioners. This problem persisted throughout the state.