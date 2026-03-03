Holi Alert: Metro, Bus And Namo Bharat Services To Be Affected In Delhi Tomorrow
Metro, Namo Bharat and DTC bus services in Delhi will operate on revised timings on Holi, with police deploying 15,000 personnel citywide.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST
By Dhananjay Verma
New Delhi: Commuters in the national capital and its surrounding areas will face major changes to public transport services on Holi, March 4, as authorities revise schedules for the Metro, Namo Bharat (Rapid Rail), and bus operations. The altered timings aim to ensure security, manage lower morning footfall and maintain smooth festival celebrations across the city.
Transport agencies have urged passengers to check updated schedules before leaving home and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the festival of colours.
Metro Services To Begin At 2:30 PM
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said metro train services on all lines, including the Airport Express Line, will remain suspended until 2.30 pm on Holi. Services will begin from terminal stations at 2.30 pm and operate normally for the rest of the day.
On regular days, the Delhi Metro runs from 5 am to 11.30 pm. The decision has been taken keeping in mind security arrangements, operational requirements and lower passenger footfall during festival mornings. Passengers have been advised not to carry inflammable items or open containers filled with colours inside the metro premises.
Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro To Run From 5 PM
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services will remain suspended during the morning and afternoon hours on March 4. Operations will resume at 5.00 pm and continue till 10 pm to facilitate essential travel.
These services connect key routes in the National Capital Region, including Delhi and Meerut, offering regional mobility. On other days, they run daily from 6am to 10 pm.
DTC Buses To Operate Partially
The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) said bus services will remain suspended until 2 pm on Holi. After 2 pm, only 25 per cent of buses will be deployed on roads.
15,000 Police Personnel To Ensure Safety
More than 15,000 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed across the city to maintain law and order during Holi celebrations. Special focus will be placed on preventing drunken driving, rash driving and motorcycle stunts.
Police teams will be stationed at sensitive locations, markets, major intersections and residential areas. Multiple pickets will be set up, and traffic personnel equipped with breathalyser and speed gun devices will conduct checks throughout the day.
Authorities have urged citizens to celebrate responsibly, avoid forceful colouring and refrain from creating public nuisance to ensure a safe and peaceful festival.
