ETV Bharat / state

Holi Alert: Metro, Bus And Namo Bharat Services To Be Affected In Delhi Tomorrow

By Dhananjay Verma

New Delhi: Commuters in the national capital and its surrounding areas will face major changes to public transport services on Holi, March 4, as authorities revise schedules for the Metro, Namo Bharat (Rapid Rail), and bus operations. The altered timings aim to ensure security, manage lower morning footfall and maintain smooth festival celebrations across the city.

Transport agencies have urged passengers to check updated schedules before leaving home and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the festival of colours.

Metro Services To Begin At 2:30 PM

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said metro train services on all lines, including the Airport Express Line, will remain suspended until 2.30 pm on Holi. Services will begin from terminal stations at 2.30 pm and operate normally for the rest of the day.

On regular days, the Delhi Metro runs from 5 am to 11.30 pm. The decision has been taken keeping in mind security arrangements, operational requirements and lower passenger footfall during festival mornings. Passengers have been advised not to carry inflammable items or open containers filled with colours inside the metro premises.

Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro To Run From 5 PM