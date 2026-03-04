ETV Bharat / state

Holi: 31 injured In Stone-Throwing Ritual In Rajasthan Village

The centuries-old tradition turned violent after two groups hurled stones as part of a customary celebration to mark Dhulandi in Rajasthan’s Bhiluda village.

STONE PELTING HOLI IN DUNGARPUR 31 INJURED IN RITUAL Most injuries were minor
31 participants suffered injuries during the stone-throwing ritual (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 4, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Dungarpur (Rajasthan): A unique and centuries-old Holi tradition turned violent in Bhiluda village of Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district on the occasion of Dhulandi, leaving 31 people injured after two groups hurled stones at each other as part of customary celebrations.

The ritual, observed annually in the tribal-dominated village, involves members of two groups gathering at a designated spot and pelting stones while singing Holi songs to the rhythmic beats of drums and cymbals. Despite its cultural significance, the event often results in injuries.

On Tuesday, at least 31 participants sustained injuries during the stone-throwing. According to local sources, some were hit on their hands, others on their legs, and a few suffered head injuries.

All the injured were taken to the Bhiluda Hospital, where they received treatment. Hospital authorities said most of the injuries were minor, though a few required close medical attention but all are stable.

Dungarpur district administration officials who were present in the Bhiluda village monitored the situation and ensured that the celebrations did not escalate beyond control.

The Dhulandi tradition, while controversial for its risks, continues to draw participation from villagers who consider it an integral part of their Holi festivities.

Read More:

  1. Tribal Community In Bengal's Asansol Celebrates Baha Festival With Water, Flower Petals
  2. For Five Villages In Nalanda, Holi Day Is Not About Colours, It Is Observed With Fasting, 24-Hour Kirtan

TAGGED:

STONE PELTING HOLI IN DUNGARPUR
STONE PELTING HOLI
RAJASTHAN VILLAGE UNIQUE HOLI
HOLI CELEBRATIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.