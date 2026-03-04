Holi: 31 injured In Stone-Throwing Ritual In Rajasthan Village
The centuries-old tradition turned violent after two groups hurled stones as part of a customary celebration to mark Dhulandi in Rajasthan’s Bhiluda village.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
Dungarpur (Rajasthan): A unique and centuries-old Holi tradition turned violent in Bhiluda village of Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district on the occasion of Dhulandi, leaving 31 people injured after two groups hurled stones at each other as part of customary celebrations.
The ritual, observed annually in the tribal-dominated village, involves members of two groups gathering at a designated spot and pelting stones while singing Holi songs to the rhythmic beats of drums and cymbals. Despite its cultural significance, the event often results in injuries.
On Tuesday, at least 31 participants sustained injuries during the stone-throwing. According to local sources, some were hit on their hands, others on their legs, and a few suffered head injuries.
All the injured were taken to the Bhiluda Hospital, where they received treatment. Hospital authorities said most of the injuries were minor, though a few required close medical attention but all are stable.
Dungarpur district administration officials who were present in the Bhiluda village monitored the situation and ensured that the celebrations did not escalate beyond control.
The Dhulandi tradition, while controversial for its risks, continues to draw participation from villagers who consider it an integral part of their Holi festivities.
