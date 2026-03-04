ETV Bharat / state

Holi: 31 injured In Stone-Throwing Ritual In Rajasthan Village

Dungarpur (Rajasthan): A unique and centuries-old Holi tradition turned violent in Bhiluda village of Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district on the occasion of Dhulandi, leaving 31 people injured after two groups hurled stones at each other as part of customary celebrations.

The ritual, observed annually in the tribal-dominated village, involves members of two groups gathering at a designated spot and pelting stones while singing Holi songs to the rhythmic beats of drums and cymbals. Despite its cultural significance, the event often results in injuries.

On Tuesday, at least 31 participants sustained injuries during the stone-throwing. According to local sources, some were hit on their hands, others on their legs, and a few suffered head injuries.