Holi 2026: Platform Tickets Suspended At Five Delhi Railway Stations Till March 3 To Manage Rush
Platform tickets are suspended from February 26 to March 3 at New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal and Sarai Rohilla stations.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Railways has taken a major decision to manage the surge in passenger traffic expected during the Holi festival. The aim is to regulate crowds and ensure smooth passenger movement at stations. Platform ticket sales have been temporarily suspended at five major railway stations in the Delhi region, from February 26 to March 3, 2026.
According to Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, the step has been taken in view of the expected heavy rush during Holi. This is to ensure passengers do not face difficulties entering stations or reaching their trains. The restriction will apply at New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, and Delhi Sarai Rohilla stations.
Railway officials said this measure will reduce crowding and help genuine passengers move easily inside stations. However, only the following types of people can enter without platform tickets: relatives assisting senior citizens, differently-abled passengers, sick travellers, and women travelling alone.
The Railways has also arranged controlled entry through designated gates. Passengers are advised to reach the stations well in advance. They should keep their tickets and identity cards ready. Passengers should also avoid staying on the station premises unnecessarily.
Officials said passenger numbers rise sharply during Holi as many travel to their hometowns. These measures are necessary for safety and orderly operations.
Additional Holi Crowd Management Measures
The Railways has made extensive arrangements to manage the Holi rush. Temporary platform changes for several major trains will occur at New Delhi Railway Station. This will be from February 25 to March 4, 2026. Special trains have been introduced on busy routes, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir. On-demand services are planned if required.
Crowd management measures at New Delhi, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar, and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations include additional ticket counters, holding areas, barricades, and separate entry and exit routes. Railways has also deployed more RPF and GRP personnel, CCTV monitoring, and drone surveillance. Passengers are advised to check platform numbers and follow official updates before travel.
