Holi 2026: Platform Tickets Suspended At Five Delhi Railway Stations Till March 3 To Manage Rush

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has taken a major decision to manage the surge in passenger traffic expected during the Holi festival. The aim is to regulate crowds and ensure smooth passenger movement at stations. Platform ticket sales have been temporarily suspended at five major railway stations in the Delhi region, from February 26 to March 3, 2026.

According to Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, the step has been taken in view of the expected heavy rush during Holi. This is to ensure passengers do not face difficulties entering stations or reaching their trains. The restriction will apply at New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, and Delhi Sarai Rohilla stations.

Railway officials said this measure will reduce crowding and help genuine passengers move easily inside stations. However, only the following types of people can enter without platform tickets: relatives assisting senior citizens, differently-abled passengers, sick travellers, and women travelling alone.

The Railways has also arranged controlled entry through designated gates. Passengers are advised to reach the stations well in advance. They should keep their tickets and identity cards ready. Passengers should also avoid staying on the station premises unnecessarily.