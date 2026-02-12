ETV Bharat / state

Holi 2026: Northern Railway Announces Special Trains For Uttar Pradesh And Punjab Routes

Holi special trains will ease the heavy rush during the festive period. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Good news for passengers planning to travel home by train for Holi. Keeping in mind the heavy rush and passenger convenience during the festive period, Northern Railway has announced the operation of special trains for the festival of colours.

These services are expected to provide major relief to people living in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) who will travel towards various cities in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Northern Railway has announced additional Holi special trains between Delhi and Prayagraj (Subedarganj), making travel easier for passengers.

Subedarganj-Shakur Basti-Subedarganj weekly special

This train, which runs between Shakur Basti and Old Delhi, will operate under two different schedules.

Tuesday-Wednesday service:

Train number 02275 will depart from Subedarganj every Tuesday from March 3 to March 31. On the return journey, train 02276 will depart from Shakur Basti every Wednesday from March 4 to April 1 at 1 pm.

Sunday-Monday service:

Train number 02421 will depart from Subedarganj every Sunday between March 1 and March 29. Train 02422 will depart from Shakur Basti every Monday from March 2 to March 30. Both trains will halt at Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Govindpuri, and Fatehpur stations, and will have AC, sleeper, and general class coaches available.

Special Trains