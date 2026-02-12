Holi 2026: Northern Railway Announces Special Trains For Uttar Pradesh And Punjab Routes
To manage festival crowds, Northern Railway introduced additional services linking Delhi with Prayagraj, Lucknow, Ambala and Amritsar.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Good news for passengers planning to travel home by train for Holi. Keeping in mind the heavy rush and passenger convenience during the festive period, Northern Railway has announced the operation of special trains for the festival of colours.
These services are expected to provide major relief to people living in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) who will travel towards various cities in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.
Northern Railway has announced additional Holi special trains between Delhi and Prayagraj (Subedarganj), making travel easier for passengers.
Subedarganj-Shakur Basti-Subedarganj weekly special
This train, which runs between Shakur Basti and Old Delhi, will operate under two different schedules.
Tuesday-Wednesday service:
Train number 02275 will depart from Subedarganj every Tuesday from March 3 to March 31. On the return journey, train 02276 will depart from Shakur Basti every Wednesday from March 4 to April 1 at 1 pm.
Sunday-Monday service:
Train number 02421 will depart from Subedarganj every Sunday between March 1 and March 29. Train 02422 will depart from Shakur Basti every Monday from March 2 to March 30. Both trains will halt at Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Govindpuri, and Fatehpur stations, and will have AC, sleeper, and general class coaches available.
Special Trains
With Delhi as the centre, these trains will run on three major routes.
1. Delhi connected to Rajasthan and Lucknow (05023/05024)
Running between Khatipura near Jaipur and Gomti Nagar (Lucknow), this train is for passengers from Delhi. It will stop at Old Delhi, Delhi Cantt and Gurugram. The train from Khatipura to Gomti Nagar (05024) will depart Old Delhi every Wednesday at 12:25 AM, and on the return, will reach Old Delhi at 12:10 PM. The train will pass through Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly and Sitapur. General, sleeper and AC coaches will be available.
2. Direct service from Delhi to Purvanchal and Haryana (05301/05302)
This special train will run between Mau in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Ambala Cantt, directly connecting passengers from Delhi and NCR. It will halt at Old Delhi, Ghaziabad, Sonipat and Panipat. The Mau-Ambala train (05301) will reach Old Delhi every Thursday at 8:20 PM. On the return, the Ambala-Mau train (05302) will arrive at Old Delhi at 5 AM on Friday. The service will make travel to major cities such as Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda and Sitapur easier.
3. Special train between Punjab and Terai region (05005/05006)
Train 05005 (Barhni-Amritsar) will operate every Wednesday, and the return 05006 service (Amritsar-Barhni) will run every Thursday. Both will have stops at Moradabad, Bareilly, Sitapur, Gonda, and Balrampur, and offer general and sleeper coaches.
Railway authorities said these trains will operate from the first week of March until the end of the month. Passengers are advised to book tickets in advance to avoid inconvenience.
Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said Holi special trains are being introduced on routes witnessing high demand, and more services may be announced soon after finalising routes and timings.
