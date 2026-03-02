ETV Bharat / state

Hoax Bomb Threat At Koramangala Regional Passport Office Cites Ajmal Kasab

Bengaluru: Hoax bomb threat incidents continued in Bengaluru with Regional Passport Office in Koramangala receiving a threat email on Monday, triggering panic in the area.

The email, sent to the official account of the passport office in Tamil, warned that explosives have been planted at the office and it will explode within a few minutes. It stated that people would not be spared for execution of terrorist Ajmal Kasab, the 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused. "We will not let you go after Ajmal Kasab, who has been sentenced to death. The explosives kept in the office will explode in a few minutes," the mail stated.

However, a comprehensive security check was launched by the Bomb Disposal Squad and the police but nothing suspicious was found. Finally, officials confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax.