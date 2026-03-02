Hoax Bomb Threat At Koramangala Regional Passport Office Cites Ajmal Kasab
The email claimed people will not be spared for execution of 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused, Ajmal Kasab.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Bengaluru: Hoax bomb threat incidents continued in Bengaluru with Regional Passport Office in Koramangala receiving a threat email on Monday, triggering panic in the area.
The email, sent to the official account of the passport office in Tamil, warned that explosives have been planted at the office and it will explode within a few minutes. It stated that people would not be spared for execution of terrorist Ajmal Kasab, the 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused. "We will not let you go after Ajmal Kasab, who has been sentenced to death. The explosives kept in the office will explode in a few minutes," the mail stated.
However, a comprehensive security check was launched by the Bomb Disposal Squad and the police but nothing suspicious was found. Finally, officials confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax.
Earlier, as soon as the matter came to light, the Koramangala police station, the bomb detection and disposal squad and the dog squad rushed to the spot and the office staff and the public were safely evacuated. The services at the passport office was temporarily suspended for some time.
Currently, security is being ensured and the services have resumed. The cybercrime police have launched an investigation into the source of the email and the motive behind it.
In a similar bomb threat, on February 16, emails were sent to Dharwad High Court, Mangalore, Davangere, Haveri, Kodagu, Mandya and Uttara Kannada District Courts. The threat led to emergency response from police but no explosives were found after checks.
