HMDA To Auction Two High-Value Lands On December 5

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to auction expensive land under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and has issued a notification in this regard.

Recently, a company secured 7.67 acres in Raidurg, Telangana for Rs 1,357 crore through an auction conducted by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC). The minimum price there was Rs 101 crore per acre. The land was sold at Rs 177 crore per acre.

Following this, HMDA has now put a total of 27 acres (across 16 to 19 plots) in Survey Nos. 239 and 240 at Kokapet Neopolis are up for auction. The minimum price per acre has been fixed at Rs 99 crore. However, the land is expected to fetch over Rs 150 crore per acre, which could amount to nearly Rs 4,000 crore in revenue from the 27 acres.