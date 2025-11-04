HMDA To Auction Two High-Value Lands On December 5
Scheduled for December 5, the auction requires participants to place a minimum bid of at least Rs 5 crore for the plot.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 4:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to auction expensive land under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and has issued a notification in this regard.
Recently, a company secured 7.67 acres in Raidurg, Telangana for Rs 1,357 crore through an auction conducted by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC). The minimum price there was Rs 101 crore per acre. The land was sold at Rs 177 crore per acre.
Following this, HMDA has now put a total of 27 acres (across 16 to 19 plots) in Survey Nos. 239 and 240 at Kokapet Neopolis are up for auction. The minimum price per acre has been fixed at Rs 99 crore. However, the land is expected to fetch over Rs 150 crore per acre, which could amount to nearly Rs 4,000 crore in revenue from the 27 acres.
Similarly, 1.98 acres in Survey Nos. 116 and 117 in Kokapet Golden Mile Layout (Site-2) have also been listed for auction. HMDA has also decided to auction the land at Moosapet Truck Park. This land has been lying unused for several years. It includes 14.66 acres across Survey Nos. 121–141, 146–147 and 155–157. The minimum price for this land is Rs 75 crore per acre.
The auction is scheduled for December 5. Bidders must submit a minimum bid of Rs 5 crore for each plot to participate, in accordance with the established auction rules. After finalising the bid, 25 per cent of the amount must be paid within seven days. The remaining amount must be paid and registration completed within 60 days.
