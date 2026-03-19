ETV Bharat / state

Surrender By March 31 Or Face Action, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Warns Maoists

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma appealed the Maoists to lay down arms by March 31.

Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, said operations against Naxalites will continue even after March 31, the deadline set by the Centre to eliminate the naxal menace from the country. Sharma said detailed discussions are underway on rehabilitation of surrendered Naxalites and the future strategy. "The government's stance on Maoists is clear-return to the mainstream or be prepared to face the consequences." he said.

The Minister said era of red terror is almost over and only a few Maoists remain in the country and they must lay down arms and join the mainstream of society. He said hundreds of Maoists have emerged out of the forests and joined the mainstream. "There has been a positive change. Today, Bastar is almost free of red terror," Sharma said.