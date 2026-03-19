Surrender By March 31 Or Face Action, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Warns Maoists
Vijay Sharma said development has taken precedence over red terror in Bastar and it will continue after March 31.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Raipur: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma appealed the Maoists to lay down arms by March 31.
Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, said operations against Naxalites will continue even after March 31, the deadline set by the Centre to eliminate the naxal menace from the country. Sharma said detailed discussions are underway on rehabilitation of surrendered Naxalites and the future strategy. "The government's stance on Maoists is clear-return to the mainstream or be prepared to face the consequences." he said.
The Minister said era of red terror is almost over and only a few Maoists remain in the country and they must lay down arms and join the mainstream of society. He said hundreds of Maoists have emerged out of the forests and joined the mainstream. "There has been a positive change. Today, Bastar is almost free of red terror," Sharma said.
The Minister said women who joined Left Wing Extremism were lured into the forests. "Now they understand what development is. Bastar's economic progress will be driven by minor forest produce and development schemes. I have personally met surrendered women Maoists and seen a positive change in their outlook towards life and development in the region," he said.
Sharma said the deadline for eliminating Naxalism will usher in a new era of development. "The real work to ensure development and progress in Bastar will begin after March 31. There is still a lot of work left," he said.
Asked whether the government has come up with a strategy to eradicate Maoist ideology, Sharma said, "The Indian Constitution guarantees everyone freedom of thought. We have no problem with anyone's thoughts. Our only objection is to someone taking up arms and spreading violence. In a democracy, everyone has the right to express their views," he said.
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